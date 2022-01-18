Racine Art Museum seeks entries for Peeps exhibit

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) will present the 13th annual "International PEEPS Art Exhibition" April 7-23. This untraditional exhibition showcases art made from or inspired by colorful marshmallow Peeps.

Artists of all ages are invited to welcome spring by creating art for the only museum competition of its kind in the world. There is no entry fee and it's open to individuals, families and organizations. Each year, the show's popularity draws thousands of visitors to RAM, setting daily attendance records and inspiring nationwide media attention along the way.

Entries for the 2022 show will be judged for awards by a panel of experts, based on creativity and the best use or representation of Peeps. Museum visitors are invited to nominate their favorite piece in the exhibition for the coveted PEEPles Choice Award, which will be announced after the show.

A downloadable entry form is available on the RAM website, ramart.org. Entries must either be dropped off on days the museum is open or shipped to arrive at the museum between March 16 and 4 p.m. March 26.

