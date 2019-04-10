Try 3 months for $3

Adult Division:

First Peep

Jon Leach, “Nightpeeps — An Homage to Edward Hopper”

Second Peep

Jeffrey Zimmer, “Peeps at the Museum”

Third Peep

Richard Marklin Jr., “Raul the Rooster”

Honorable Mentions

Laura Leach, “The Peck—Inspired by Gustav Klimt”

Debby Peck, “Peepster Bunny”

Chris Proeber, “Gotcha”

Nick Schroeder, “Confession of a Carrot Eater”

Young Peeples Award (under 13)

First Peep

Autumn Madsen, “Vikings and the Peep Sea Serpent”

Second Peep

Leo Schmitz, “The Amazing Peepza”

Third Peep

Sophie Estrada, “My Little Peeps”

Honorable Mentions

Julia Donaldson, “Cyberpeep”

Tessa Locklair, “Plié Peep”

Family/Group/Organization

First Peep

Matthew Adams, Ben Bixby, Trenton Kralovitz, Eli Lindemann and Carlos Thomas, “Peepzilla”

Second Peep

Aaron Costic and Anik Zuleta, “Starry Night by Peep Van Gogh”

Third Peep

Prairie School’s upper school glass studio class, “School of Peeps”

Racine Quilters Award in Memory of Margaret V. Wargo

First Peep

Lisa L. KC, “Farmer Peeps and His Chicks”

Second Peep

Shari Wallin, “The Measure of a Peep”

Third Peep

Kenna Kakrzewski, “Untitled”

Honorable Peep Mentions

Betsy Moore, “Sewing Peepsfully”

Carol Preston, “Get in Touch With Your Inner Tube: Peeps Tube the French Borad River, NC”

Robert Tucker, “Babes in Peepland”

Mayor of Racine Awards

First Peep

Jeff Ternes, “Farmer MAGA Gregor’s Fence Found Ineffective”

Second Peep

Nicole Zimmer, “Racine Peeps Baseball”

