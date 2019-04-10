Adult Division:
First Peep
Jon Leach, “Nightpeeps — An Homage to Edward Hopper”
Second Peep
Jeffrey Zimmer, “Peeps at the Museum”
Third Peep
Richard Marklin Jr., “Raul the Rooster”
Honorable Mentions
Laura Leach, “The Peck—Inspired by Gustav Klimt”
Debby Peck, “Peepster Bunny”
Chris Proeber, “Gotcha”
Nick Schroeder, “Confession of a Carrot Eater”
Young Peeples Award (under 13)
First Peep
Autumn Madsen, “Vikings and the Peep Sea Serpent”
Second Peep
Leo Schmitz, “The Amazing Peepza”
Third Peep
Sophie Estrada, “My Little Peeps”
Honorable Mentions
Julia Donaldson, “Cyberpeep”
Tessa Locklair, “Plié Peep”
Family/Group/Organization
First Peep
Matthew Adams, Ben Bixby, Trenton Kralovitz, Eli Lindemann and Carlos Thomas, “Peepzilla”
Second Peep
Aaron Costic and Anik Zuleta, “Starry Night by Peep Van Gogh”
Third Peep
Prairie School’s upper school glass studio class, “School of Peeps”
Racine Quilters Award in Memory of Margaret V. Wargo
First Peep
Lisa L. KC, “Farmer Peeps and His Chicks”
Second Peep
Shari Wallin, “The Measure of a Peep”
Third Peep
Kenna Kakrzewski, “Untitled”
Honorable Peep Mentions
Betsy Moore, “Sewing Peepsfully”
Carol Preston, “Get in Touch With Your Inner Tube: Peeps Tube the French Borad River, NC”
Robert Tucker, “Babes in Peepland”
Mayor of Racine Awards
First Peep
Jeff Ternes, “Farmer MAGA Gregor’s Fence Found Ineffective”
Second Peep
Nicole Zimmer, “Racine Peeps Baseball”
