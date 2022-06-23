Racine Art Museum partners with Art Bridges Foundation for community events

RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., announces a newly formed partnership with Art Bridges, a foundation dedicated to expanding access to American art across the nation. Art Bridges loaned work by artist Edouard Duval-Carrié to RAM for the exhibition, "Blurry Boundaries: Contemporary Artists, Imagination, and the Spaces Between," that runs through Aug. 27. Duval-Carrié’s large-scale two-dimensional work addresses the propaganda of paradise, responding to the way historical imagery sometimes diminishes cultural identity.
In addition to the loaned piece, Art Bridges also provided a grant to support exhibition and education programming at both RAM campuses. The following projects are supported by Art Bridges:
- Free family hands-on art activities — RAM offers free museum admission and extended gallery hours on the first Friday of each month. Additionally, RAM education staff provides free, family-friendly art projects inspired by current museum exhibitions. Activities between June and August will take inspiration from either Edouard Duval-Carrié's loaned piece, "Lost at Sea," or work by area artists in the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts exhibition, "Cultural Reflections: RAM Community Art Show." Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., also offers monthly opportunities to participate in a free hands-on art project.
- "Dialogue with Edouard Duval-Carrié: Process, Inspiration, Insight" — Lena Vigna, RAM curator of exhibitions, will host a free, virtual discussion with Duval-Carrié at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Viewers will receive an intimate glimpse into the life and work of the internationally renowned artist, educator and curator. This dialogue will broadcast simultaneously via Zoom and Facebook Live. Registration for the Zoom meeting is available on the RAM website, ramart.org.
- "Creative Conversations with Paul Andrew Wandless" — Chicago-based artist Paul Andrew Wandless, whose work is on loan at RAM for the exhibition, Blurry Boundaries: Contemporary Artists, Imagination, and the Spaces Between," will join artist and moderator Scott Terry for a night of conversation and connection on Friday, July 8. The public may attend this free event at Mahogany Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with time allotted for socializing before the 7 p.m. conversation. The discussion will conclude at 8 p.m., but guests and attendees are encouraged to stay afterward to connect and mingle.
- "Poetry Night: Cultural Reflections" — The public is invited to attend a free night of spoken word recital at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Wustum Museum. RAM partnered with local organizations Black Arts Council of Racine (BACR) and Family Power Music to invite local poets to the event. Each poet created an original poem inspired by either the artwork on display in the exhibition, "Cultural Reflections: RAM Community Art Show," or a loaned piece from Art Bridges by Duval-Carrié. Featured poets are Esteban Colon, Debra Hall, Kelsey Marie Harris, Olivia Osborne (Turquoise), Nick Ramsey, Kaleb Thomas, Shana Wilson (Blue Lotus) and Brittany Woods (Adwoa Asentu).
Together, the two campuses of the Racine Art Museum — RAM in Downtown Racine at 441 Main St. and the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts at 2519 Northwestern Ave. — seek to elevate the stature of contemporary crafts to that of fine art by exhibiting significant works in craft media alongside painting, sculpture and photography, while providing educational art programming. Both campuses of the Racine Art Museum are open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission at RAM is $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens 62 and older and students. There is no admission fee at Wustum Museum.
