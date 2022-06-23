Racine Art Museum partners with Art Bridges Foundation for community events

RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., announces a newly formed partnership with Art Bridges, a foundation dedicated to expanding access to American art across the nation. Art Bridges loaned work by artist Edouard Duval-Carrié to RAM for the exhibition, "Blurry Boundaries: Contemporary Artists, Imagination, and the Spaces Between," that runs through Aug. 27. Duval-Carrié’s large-scale two-dimensional work addresses the propaganda of paradise, responding to the way historical imagery sometimes diminishes cultural identity.

In addition to the loaned piece, Art Bridges also provided a grant to support exhibition and education programming at both RAM campuses. The following projects are supported by Art Bridges:

Together, the two campuses of the Racine Art Museum — RAM in Downtown Racine at 441 Main St. and the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts at 2519 Northwestern Ave. — seek to elevate the stature of contemporary crafts to that of fine art by exhibiting significant works in craft media alongside painting, sculpture and photography, while providing educational art programming. Both campuses of the Racine Art Museum are open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission at RAM is $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens 62 and older and students. There is no admission fee at Wustum Museum.