Racine Art Museum offering scavenger hunt, activity sheets, YouTube videos during pandemic

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum has expanded its online offerings during its temporary closure, due to COVID-19.
- At ramart.org, you can find a "Crack the Code" scavenger hunt of the Watercolor Wisconsin 2019 exhibition
- At the Racine Art Museum's YouTube channel, relive past events and exhibitions, including 2018's wild animals exhibition "BEASTS" and a throwback to the 2010 PEEPS show. youtube.com/user/RacineArtMuseum
A release from the Racine Art Museum also points people to Google Arts & Culture (artsandculture.google.com), where anyone with an internet connection can take 360-degree tours famous landmarks and theaters, view masterpieces in high definition, or explore famed artist's catalogs.
The Racine Art Museum and RAM's Wustum Museum are still accepting artist's submissions for the following shows:
- PEEPS Art Competition, for artwork made using marshmallow PEEPS candies, tentatively scheduled for May 9-24. Last day to submit works is May 3, before 4 p.m.
- Racine and Vicinity Show 2020: An All Media Juried Competition, tentatively scheduled for June 5-Aug. 15. Works are to be submitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17 and April 18.
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
Jon Leach's "Nightpeeps — An Homage to Edward Hopper"
Jeffrey Zimmer's "Peeps at the Museum"
Richard Marklin Jr's "Raul the Rooster"
"Peep House Fun" by Therese Kroll and bottom, "Peepbow" by Kara Olson
Peeps for Peace
"Peeps Anonymous" by Women of Worth
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
Nicole Zimmer's "Racine Peeps Baseball"
PEEPS take up residence in the lighthouse, courtesy of Kristin Leguizamon
Elizabeth Peterson's "Greeting from Mount Peepsmore"
Chrissilie Kliest's and Jacquie Rouse's "Six Peeps"
Kay Kunz's and Michelle Slusas' "MarShellow ComPeeptition"
Tyler Bunkelman's and Izaiah Roosen's "Kamp Peepamonga"
Jeff Ternes' "Farmer MAGA Gregor's Fence Found Ineffective" by
Jean Berens' "Peeps Protest Bullying"
Lynn Benson's and Marie Roth's "Peeps Parade with Pride"
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
Aden Weisser's "Sunny-Side Peep"
Raineen Allen's and Lydiana Remster's "The Problematic Peep-ucino Pour"
