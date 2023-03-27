RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will present the 14th edition of a non-traditional exhibition showcasing art made from or inspired by colorful marshmallow Peeps. Open March 30-April 15, the "RAM 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition" features 142 entries that demonstrate the talent of 200 artists from across the country.

Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, and Kendra Voelz, RAM curatorial assistant, will host a virtual awards presentation via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Awards are based on clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps in adult, children and group categories. A Facebook account is not required to watch the live broadcast.

Over the years, many Peeps art exhibition entrants have become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting to manipulate Peeps into shapes. While the seasonal candy is still the most common material, the 14th anniversary show also includes pieces made in various other media.

In addition to the awards selected by RAM, visitors are invited to vote for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPles Choice Award. With guests allowed only one per visit, they circle the works of Peeps art, taking notes about the exhibition, and then often lobbying for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the closure of the exhibition.

Out-of-state enthusiasts and other would-be museum visitors are invited to view the exhibition from the comfort of home during a Live Virtual Tour of exhibition on the RAM Facebook page at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. The exhibition tour and the virtual awards ceremony will also be available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website after the live broadcast has concluded.