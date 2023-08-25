RACINE — Racine Art Museum kicked off its sixth “Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2023” on Thursday at its Wustum Museum.

Held every two years, the exhibition features the works of five Racine and Kenosha artists.

Four of these artists — Peter Aymonin, Lisa Bigalke, Maureen Fritchen and Jojin Van Winkle — are the recipients of the fellowship. Kelly Witte is the recipient of the Emerging Artist Award, which is the second time this award has been offered by RAM.

The works highlighted in the exhibit represent a variety of art forms, including sculpture, digital media and printmaking.

“The exhibition had a lot to do with acknowledging that this corner of Southeastern Wisconsin has a lot to offer from a creative perspective,” said RAM’s Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna.

After going through an application process and a juried review of their artwork in the winter, each recipient receives a monetary stipend. The artists can use the money however they choose, although Vigna said most recipients use the money to support their creations for the exhibition.

During fall of the following year (a year and a half after originally applying), the artists will show their work in Wustum’s gallery spaces.

Though the jury considers how the works will complement each other, Vigna said that because of the differences in the gallery's rooms, “it also feels very much unique and special, artist to artist.”

“The idea here, too, would be that it encourages people in the community to see the cool things going on here,” Vigna said. “And then also, if you’re from outside of the community, that you could recognize, again, the richness and vitality of what artists are producing in the area.”

Indeed, the exhibition highlights the vast range of Racine artists.

For Emerging Artist Award recipient Kelly Witte, participating in this exhibition is “a really great opportunity for artists” as “it gives them a chance to create a new body of work and have their work exposed to a new audience.”

Witte said she was “honored” to receive the award, especially since some of her mentors are past recipients of the fellowship award.

“It definitely gives me a little more confidence in my work,” she said. “I received that award, and that means people think highly of my work.”

Creating a new body of work for this exhibition, Witte explores retro styles, colors and embellishments in her pieces, drawing stylistic inspiration from pop art, as she previously told The Journal Times, and focusing specifically on her two favorite disciplines: printmaking and painting.

She also referenced her own life experiences, depicting her mother, who passed away in February 2021, in her pieces “For Tomorrow May Rain So I’ll Follow the Sun” and “A Little Sweet, A Little Sour and A Whole Lot of Salty.”

Witte said her mother was one of her “biggest supporters when it came to (her) creative endeavors.”

“I wanted to find a way to pay homage to her and include her in my exhibition because she obviously can’t be at the exhibition,” she said. “So creating a piece with her image in it, it’s kind of a way to include her in everything.”

For Witte, her goal when creating these new works “was just to have as much fun as possible and really push the limits with my use of color and my use of embellishments such as glitter and rhinestones.”

This year’s exhibition is also unique in that it features work from the first digital media artist to receive the fellowship.

Jojin Van Winkle is a multimedia artist who frequently uses 16mm and Super 8 film cameras, high-definition video cameras, DSLRs and smartphones in her work and experiments with motion in the editing process.

Van Winkle considers her digital pieces to be the second phase of three in a larger collection, “The Destruction Project.”

The works in this iteration, Van Winkle explained, are based on augmenting a meditative experience, drawing on scenes from her neighborhood and “majestic landscapes” from Racine to the northwest United States.

Displayed on TV screens and projected on a wall in a makeshift blackbox room at Wustum, her works emphasize natural spaces and elements, contrasting between those and “a personal space.”

“I’m also working at creating the sense of the artificial because in all of them, there’s an absence of people and an absence of the human impact on the natural environment,” she said.

This volume of Van Winkle’s creative works originates from her experience in isolating and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to create work that was more about being present and enjoying the present moment, as a counterpoint to the large amount of societal stress and inner stress that was heightened and perpetuated during the heart of the pandemic,” Van Winkle said.

Fellow recipient Peter Aymonin touched on similar themes through his artwork: colorful ceramic towers.

In his earlier works, Aymonin addressed politics, but after a stroke in 2018 left him with the use of one hand, the tone of Aymonin’s art has shifted.

Now, Aymonin wrote in his Artist Statement that his work is “about process, healing and hope,” and he said he wanted his work to convey “peacefulness.”

“With my art, you can look at it and ponder it and go home,” he said.

In his Artist Statement, Aymonin described his art as “a dreamlike landscape,” in which he pictures “creatures — some real and some fictitious — navigating their way through these mountains.”

Aymonin added that he is also navigating the meaning of the towers.

“I want to enjoy the simple things,” he said.

A common thread throughout the fellowship artists is the prominence of the environment in their works.

Printmaker Lisa Bigalke’s art focuses on extinct and endangered species in North America, noting the impacts of human activities on the environment.

For Bigalke, her artwork is “recording these animals’ lives and journeys.”

“I feel like we know what we need to do to right things for the climate, and there doesn’t seem to be much interest in actually doing it,” she said. “So I’m feeling more of a documentarian at this point.”

Using reduction relief printing, lithography and embroidery floss, her works in the “Extinct Animal Series” aim to tell the stories of animals that are already extinct, endangered ones on the brink of survival and those that have been saved.

Recognizing the common theme woven between the fellowship artists’ works, Bigalke noted, “I think mine just plays one part of many. It’s really interesting to me, seeing four different visions kind of unifying around a similar theme.”

Maureen Fritchen, too, discusses environmental issues in her work through the materials she uses.

From the hidden bases to the colorful polyethylene foam seen by viewers, she said she explicitly uses repurposed materials, only purchasing the hot glue holding the works together.

For her, these repurposed materials allow her to explore the impact of consumerism.

“The show, I hope, will reflect that sustainability and that challenge for others to repurpose materials that come their way,” she said.

The “RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2023” will be open to the public until Nov. 25, at RAM’s Wustum Museum.