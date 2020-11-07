Racine Art Museum awarded $137,270 grant

RACINE — As art museums have been struggling nationwide during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Art Museum has received a significant chunk of change to address expenses and losses in revenue.

The Racine Art Museum was awarded $137,270 to address a portion of revenue shortfalls and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health emergency.

Gov. Tony Evers announced this past week that $15 million he opened up for COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants had been awarded to 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin; that's where RAM got its money.

Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest.

Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization or purchases of services or equipment to facilitate virtual programming.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Racine Art Museum has either been closed or had significantly decreased hours.