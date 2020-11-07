Racine Art Museum awarded $137,270 grant

RACINE — As art museums have been struggling nationwide during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Art Museum has received a significant chunk of change to address expenses and losses in revenue.
The Racine Art Museum was awarded $137,270 to address a portion of revenue shortfalls and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health emergency.
Gov. Tony Evers announced this past week that $15 million he opened up for COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants had been awarded to 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin; that's where RAM got its money.
Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest.
Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization or purchases of services or equipment to facilitate virtual programming.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Racine Art Museum has either been closed or had significantly decreased hours.
"Just like small businesses, cultural organizations have taken a major financial hit," Joel Brennan, Wisconsin DOA Secretary, said in a statement. "We're all in this together. We hope that these funds will make it possible for us to be able to enjoy the museums, theaters and music from these organizations once it is safe to do so again."
"We are extremely grateful to Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Administration for this generous investment in the Racine Art Museum and other outstanding organizations throughout Wisconsin," Laura D'Amato, RAM Director of Operations and Development, said in a statement. "This grant will help us recoup revenue losses and support the continued presentation of mission — critical exhibition and programming — virtually, in-person, or both. Board and staff leadership strongly believe that this is the best way we can help our community regain a level of comfort and normalcy that was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic."
