RACINE — Thousands of people gathered outside the DeKoven Center on Sunday for the 58th Starving Artist Fair, hosted by the Racine Art Guild.

The fair featured more than 120 artist booths with art for sale, along with a silent auction, food and live music. Visitors could purchase art of various mediums, from paintings to glass blown art.

The fair was juried, or judged. Kyle Hendrix won Best in Show and the Marj Lacock Memorial Award of Excellence for his ceramic art.

Hendrix is a ceramic artist who has been working with ceramics for 21 years. He said he also makes his own glazes for his pottery.

Hendrix is based out of South Milwaukee, and this year was his first time having a booth at the Starving Artist Fair.

Hendrix said he wanted to participate in the show because the community has a long history with art.

"There's a long standing ceramics history in Racine," Hendrix said. "It's a long standing show and a really established art community."

A few booths away, Jeremy Hansen displayed his handblown glass art.

Hansen said this year was his third year at the Starving Artist Fair. He said each year he tries to bring a different item to the fair.

"The dragon eggs are new this year," Hansen said.

Hansen's egg-shaped glass pieces features dragon-inspired designs such as metallic scales.

Across the fair, local artist Samantha Hanneman's booth was lined with colorful paintings of people, hot pink boxes holding stickers and smaller pieces and paintings with eyeballs popping out of them.

"I'm inspired a lot by limited color pallets and stuff like that," Hanneman said. "But recently, I've been doing a little more spooky stuff."

This was Hanneman's third year at the show. She said she keeps coming back because the attendees are kind and it's an opportunity to show off her art.

Louisa Pichelman also had a booth for her third year on Sunday. Pichelman is from Racine and won the People's Choice Award, where fairgoers vote for their favorite booth, in 2022.

"I've done some other art fairs, but this one has always been my favorite," Pichelman said.