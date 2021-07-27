Racine Art Guild brightens up municipal courtroom with original artwork

RACINE — Traffic court does not have to be so austere.

That was the determination of City of Racine Municipal Court Judge Rob Weber, who decided his courtroom needed a bit of sprucing up — with some diversity in the subject matter, as long as they were at it.

He invited the Racine Art Guild to showcase their work in Municipal Court.

The artists were invited to a reception in the courtroom on Friday after all the paintings had been mounted.

Court art

Weber recalled an article he read in the New York Times about a judge in North Carolina who took down “all the pictures of the old, white deceased judges” during a trial where a black man was the defendant.

“He felt it wasn’t fair to the defendant,” Weber said. It might be difficult, the judge said, for a black man in the South to think he would get justice in that environment.

He added it was a good thing that other people are putting some thought into their environments.

“Especially in the City of Racine,” Weber said. “It’s such a nice, diverse population.”

