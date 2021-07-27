Racine Art Guild brightens up municipal courtroom with original artwork

RACINE — Traffic court does not have to be so austere.
That was the determination of City of Racine Municipal Court Judge Rob Weber, who decided his courtroom needed a bit of sprucing up — with some diversity in the subject matter, as long as they were at it.
Get full access to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for one year at this special rate.
He invited the Racine Art Guild to showcase their work in Municipal Court.
The artists were invited to a reception in the courtroom on Friday after all the paintings had been mounted.
Court art
Weber recalled an article he read in the New York Times about a judge in North Carolina who took down “all the pictures of the old, white deceased judges” during a trial where a black man was the defendant.
“He felt it wasn’t fair to the defendant,” Weber said. It might be difficult, the judge said, for a black man in the South to think he would get justice in that environment.
He added it was a good thing that other people are putting some thought into their environments.
“Especially in the City of Racine,” Weber said. “It’s such a nice, diverse population.”
He wants the people who come through his courtroom, in all their diversity, to see themselves represented in the art.
Art Guild
The art was provided by the Racine Art Guild as a permanent exhibition.
“I just love the art,” Weber said. “It’s delightful.”
Jill Castillo, president of the Racine Art Guild, said the guild members were advised of the project, and they either donated a piece, or they painted one for it.
There were 25 artists who donated a piece and all but one was a Racine Art Guild member.
“The mission of the Racine Art Guild is to bring art and art appreciation to the Racine community,” Castillo said. “And this is part of fulfilling that mission.”
The Racine Art Guild organizes workshops, works with the schools, participates with Cops and Kidz, and that is all part of their mission.
Those who are interested in the Racine Art Guild can visit their Starving Artist Fair on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The location has changed this year to DeKoven Center, 600 21st St. There will be music, food, and of course art.