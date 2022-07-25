 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine-area students seeking diplomas in carpentry are building a home with Habitat for Humanity

Learning the trade

Gateway Technical College students earning their diplomas in building trades-carpentry are getting on-the-job training through a partnership with Racine Habitat. Diana Velez recommended the program at Gateway to others and said, "The instructors are great."

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE – A perfect fit.

That is how Grant Buenger, executive director of Racine Habitat for Humanity, described the new partnership between Habitat and Gateway Technical College that places students earning their technical diplomas in "building trades-carpentry" on Habitat job sites for hands-on experience.

Gateway students are slated to complete the first Habitat home ever built entirely by students by the end of the year.

The home is on Mead Street on the city's south side. It is being built next to another house that is being rehabilitated by Habitat. Gateway students are also working on that house. 

Buenger said the labor cost equivalent was $450,000 for the work being completed by the students.

“This collaboration furthers Habitat’s mission of building affordable housing in Racine County, while also enhancing the education and experience of Gateway students in the Building Trades-Carpentry program,” Buenger said.

“Our housing program provides the ideal experience for students learning the trades, and Gateway’s partnership allows us the ability to provide more families with safe and affordable housing each year,” he added.

On the job training

The way to learn a thing is to do it. Students in Gateway Technical College's building trades-carpentry are building a house from the ground up in collaboration with Racine Habitat. 

Collaboration

Gateway students began working with Racine Habitat in January. In a year’s time, they will have completed the construction of one single-family home built entirely by them.

“It’s definitely something you can't get in the lab, that’s for sure,” stated Todd Curan, assistant instructor of building trades-carpentry at Gateway Technical College. “It’s hands-on experience that cannot be recreated elsewhere.”

The idea for the collaboration came from both Ray Koukari, dean of the School of Manufacturing, Engineering, and Information Technology at Gateway Technical College, and Racine Habitat Board President, Jed Haas. Buenger and Michael Summers put it into action.

Each week during this past semester, construction students spent at least two days practicing their skills on Habitat construction sites, supervised by instructors Mike Summers and Todd Curan.

Due to the hands-on experience with Habitat, the most recent batch of Gateway graduates have found success in job placement with companies like Wausau Homes and the AmeriCorps National program.

Kevin Carton, for example, received his building trades-carpentry diploma from Gateway in May, and started the Habitat AmeriCorps program in June.

For almost a year, Kevin will work as a construction team leader with Racine Habitat, expanding his resume and skill set through the AmeriCorps program. In addition to helping build, he will also gain management experience as he leads groups of volunteers.

“I’m really glad we figured this out,” said Buenger, “It just makes sense. This partnership provides immense value to both organizations, and I hope that continues for a long time.”

Damian Rodriguez and Diana Velez

Damian Rodriguez and Diana Velez are engaged to be married and are earning their technical diploma in building, trades, and carpentry together. Velez started out as a CNA/medical student but decided to transfer to construction. She said carpentry was fun, rewarding, and she encouraged other women to consider it as a career.

Diploma

Summers said it takes the students about a year to earn their diploma in building trades-carpentry if they attend full time. Students who attend part-time will attend a year plus one semester. 

The program began approximately four years ago with about 4-5 students and has been expanding every since. Summers said the school promoted the program, and additionally there was a lot of word-of-mouth, so the program has grown to 27 students.

Students at some local high schools also have the opportunity to begin their education in construction with dual-credit classes. The advantage is they will enter the program already having credits, which will save them money.

He said they have begun to see more and more women interested in Building Trades - Carpentry. Approximately five women have graduated from the program, and there is currently a woman on site. 

Diana Velez encouraged other women to give construction a try, saying she has found it to be fun and rewarding. 

Gateway Technical College students

Gateway Technical College students are building a house from the ground up on Mead Street as part of their education. From left: Devon Long, Carl Mahannah, Davon Henry, Damian Rodriguez and Edgar James. 

Habitat

“Racine Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope,” Buenger said.

Racine Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

