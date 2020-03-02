Racine area residents already posting on Airbnb for DNC, could make thousands

RACINE COUNTY — There’s money to be made this summer.
As many of 70,000 out-of-towners may be coming to southeastern Wisconsin from July 13-16 for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, and they all need places to stay.
Nearly 5,800 hotel rooms have been reportedly booked specifically for delegates in Wisconsin and Illinois, and the Democratic National Committee told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it has booked another 11,000 rooms for the convention.
Milwaukee has only about 17,400 hotel rooms in total, according to VISIT Milwaukee, and private property owners are planning to take advantage of the rooming gap.
A number of Racine County residents have listed their own homes on the popular short-term rental website Airbnb, looking to collect a little extra income from visiting Democrats during a week this summer. Other short-term rental sites, such as Vrbo, have local listings too.
And there’s thousands of dollars of money to be made.
Joan Roehre and her husband have their Mount Pleasant home listed for $1,200 a night as of Feb. 28, and they’re confident demand is high enough for someone to pay that across as many as nine nights this July. They won’t be able to keep the entirety of that revenue (as much as $10,800) because of Airbnb’s fees, but they should get to keep most of it, as much as 97% or $10,476.
After attending a workshop on temporary rentals hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee earlier this year, Roehre said she was instructed to “book your dream price. You’re not losing anything by putting a high price out there.”
She continued: “$1,000 a night is a decent price for 5 minutes away from Interstate 94.”
Income like that is rare for Airbnb hosts, but it’s also rare for a high-profile event for the DNC to come to Milwaukee.
“This is a unique situation,” said Roehre, who would be a first-time Airbnb host. “I thought I’d take advantage of the potential market of people staying 21 miles from Fiserv Forum.”
Roehre and her husband would remain in-house with their guests throughout the week, providing food and homebrews for guests like a traditional bed and breakfast. She also has equipped much of her home with guest-friendly amenities, like adding blackout curtains, putting USB chargers in every bedroom and purchasing extra linens.
Jamie and Gabriel Williams, who live in the City of Racine, are more experienced than the Roehres. The married couple has been an Airbnb host since 2018, occasionally opening up their home to short-term renters.
For the DNC, they are planning on opening up their home again, but they won’t act as bed-and-breakfast hosts like Roehre is planning. They will take their kids and either go on vacation or stay with family while enjoying the revenue their home is generating.
The summer is usually a better time for Airbnb hosts anyway, J. Williams said. “Our summer prices start high, and then as it gets closer we bring it down,” she said, adding that they’ve already had renters bite on their DNC offering.
The Williamses got into Airbnbing when a friend started making more money renting out a duplex on Airbnb than he did renting it out the traditional long-term way.
“My husband just said, ‘We should do this.’ I wasn’t ready, but we eventually got on the same page,” J. Williams said, adding that she loves it now, considering how responsible most renters are.
But there are still some hurdles to jump through and blockages to avoid because of local and federal laws; you cannot legally just put your house up for rent permanently.
Under federal law, hosts only have to pay taxes on properties they rent for no more than 14 days a year if the property is used for personal purposes for at least two weeks a year. Since both the Roehres and Williamses live at their Airbnb properties, they would qualify for this so long as they don’t rent out their properties too much.
“I am not looking to start a business of renting out my house,” Roehre said.
Roehre, however, is considering listing her home on the Airbnb market again in August. The Ryder Cup international golf tournament is coming in September to Whistling Straits near Kohler, Wisconsin. It could draw a similar crowd as the DNC, with 50,000 people per day expected to attend.
But for City of Racine residents, there’s another hurdle to be considered.
Near the end of 2018, the City Council passed an ordinance that would effectively require hosts to have a permit for any property they’re trying to rent out; the ordinance would apply to both large-scale hotels and to a single-room Airbnb/Vrbo and everything in between.
The permits aren’t cheap either. To get one, you need to pass a $50 fire inspection, get a Wisconsin Department of Revenue permit for $20, pay a $3 city room tax registration fee, purchase a $197 state-mandated permit and spend $318 on a pre-inspection fee — combined, that’s $588.
To renew that permit, it’s another $247 per year.
Considering most hosts aren’t usually asking for much more than $100 a night in this area (excluding during the DNC), those fees (in addition to Airbnb’s or Vrbo’s cut) could make a dent in real revenue.
Amendments to the ordinance have been considered by some aldermen that would allow smaller operations to avoid these fees, but nothing has reached the City Council floor yet.
One of the main reasons I became a journalist, and why I still love this job every day, is that I am simply able to "matter."
How happy I feel on a day-to-day basis is largely connected to how much of a positive impact I feel like I’m making on those around me. As a Journal Times reporter for almost two years now, I’m able to highlight the good parts of my hometown, and bring attention to ways it could improve.
Sometimes it’s the overlooked things, like how Racine isn’t as well equipped to take care of its roadways. Other times, it’s the stuff a lot of us face, but don’t always put into context: like how it’s getting increasingly costly to own a home here. There’s also what we call in journalism "finding the local angle," where local reporters can provide context to nationwide issues like rising medical costs, and how that's affecting people right here in Racine County. I’m also able to bring attention to issues that are near and dear to me, like how one of my family members was forced to face a gun scare in her school and how I was lucky enough to be able to donate a kidney this past summer — and how it’s pretty easy for most anyone to do the same thing to save a life.
