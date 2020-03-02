Racine area residents already posting on Airbnb for DNC, could make thousands

Roehre and her husband would remain in-house with their guests throughout the week, providing food and homebrews for guests like a traditional bed and breakfast. She also has equipped much of her home with guest-friendly amenities, like adding blackout curtains, putting USB chargers in every bedroom and purchasing extra linens.

Jamie and Gabriel Williams, who live in the City of Racine, are more experienced than the Roehres. The married couple has been an Airbnb host since 2018, occasionally opening up their home to short-term renters.

For the DNC, they are planning on opening up their home again, but they won’t act as bed-and-breakfast hosts like Roehre is planning. They will take their kids and either go on vacation or stay with family while enjoying the revenue their home is generating.

The summer is usually a better time for Airbnb hosts anyway, J. Williams said. “Our summer prices start high, and then as it gets closer we bring it down,” she said, adding that they’ve already had renters bite on their DNC offering.

The Williamses got into Airbnbing when a friend started making more money renting out a duplex on Airbnb than he did renting it out the traditional long-term way.