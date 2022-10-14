Racine area leaders say, "Our mission is straightforward: address gun crime," through collaboration

RACINE — Local governments, law enforcement and their community partners met on Wednesday at Festival Hall to provide an update to the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative announced in May.

During the event, the VCRI released its Community Safety Report Card, which provided a detailed breakdown of gun-related crime, including the nine homicides, 72 shootings in which someone was struck, and the 128 incidents of property damage from gunfire from Jan. 1-Sept. 30 of this year.

“Our mission is straightforward: address gun crime around homicides, shootings, and shots fired in the City of Racine,” Mayor Cory Mason told the crowd.

He said the collaboration between the county and city allowed law enforcement to increase arrests, seize guns, and serve warrants at a time when the city has seen an uptick in gun violence.

“Together we are taking people who commit gun crimes off the street, we are prioritizing the most serious crimes, and with the DA’s help, we are achieving more prosecutions of violent criminals,” Mason added.

Mason did not claim the problem had been solved. Instead, he said the collaboration meant they were “a lot further along.”

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave thanked the community for their attendance, noting reducing gun violence would take everyone’s cooperation.

“No single person or entity can do this alone,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us, all of us to lift each other up not bring each other down, working together to engage and share resources with those most impacted by gun violence.”

Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien described some members of the community as angry and frustrated about recent events.

“Our community is much better than we have been seeing most recently,” he said. “Our youth deserve to feel safe whether they’re going to school, to an event, or just showing up in their own neighborhoods.”

The VCRI is taking a three prong-approach through law enforcement, community engagement and community programming.

Law enforcement

The law enforcement response was described as “data driven,” which allows officers to pinpoint when and where gun violence is most likely to occur based on collected data.

The Racine Police Department uses the data in a program they call RCAT, Racine Analysis and Trends, which informs the department when and where officers will most likely be needed based on analysis of the data.

See the data Racine County District Attorney's Office crime dashboard, for the whole county: bit.ly/3yE9o3m Racine Police Department crime stats: bit.ly/3ex5e6M Racine Community Safety Report Card: bit.ly/3g3xU7M Reducing gun crime in the City of Racine slideshow: bit.ly/3MDF0fp

When the data is placed on a “heat map,” it shows there is back and forth gunfire concentrated between the north and south side.

Police Chief Maurice Robinson said the use of data allows them to focus their resources in the right places, especially in consideration of the fact the calls for shots fired have practically doubled in the last four years.

There are also discussions underway for reducing recidivism.

Delagrave said the county has just received a grant for $950,000 to work with young adults who are in the justice system. The resources, he said, would be used for workforce training, mentorship, and economic mobility.

Additionally, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said the county is exploring mentorships for people who do not fit the criteria for teen mentorship due to their age but who could use mentorship from older adults.

Community engagement

Face-to-face community engagement is taking place on multiple fronts.

The city’s COP (Community Oriented Policing) officers launched a free life skills training program this year for parents and students in middle and high school to help reduce stress, manage conflicts, and address alcohol and substance abuse.

This summer the city was awarded a $250,000 grant

, which will be reaching out to residents in high-crime areas so folks can share their experiences and concerns. They will also be establishing neighborhood liaisons to foster better relationship between community and law enforcement. The city has commitments from three people for the Safe and Sound program.

The city and county will continue to build partnerships with area non-profits, such as the

, which seeks to work with those who have been effected by gun violence in order to foster healing.

Community programming

The programming being pursued by the county and city is varied and wide-ranging. Investments include funds for youth mentors, scholarships to help residents pursue education, and job training.

As one example, the county’s summer youth jobs program employed more than 100 young people on jobs with more than 30 organizations this summer.

Delagrave said the focus on education and job training was an important element of combating adult crime.

Mayor Mason agreed, saying, “As a community what we need to do is create an environment where there are real opportunities for people to succeed and get into the middle class.”

He added it might not be a “cure-all” for the rise in violent crime, but if people were “given a shot at upward mobility and a middle-class life, it sure does help.”

As for additional funding for current successful community programming, there is the potential for additional funding for the Credible Messengers, bringing the total number to four, due to a state grant.

The Credible Messengers model pairs justice-involved youth with mentors who have a shared lived experience. It is not a program, per se, with a beginning and end. Rather, it is a movement to enhance restorative justice for at-risk youth.

“We’ve all been placing a lot of value on the work that they’ve been doing thus far,” Hanson told the Journal Times. “We intend not only to keep it going but to expand it with every opportunity that becomes available to us.”

The Credible Messengers have been merged with the Community Connectors into a workgroup so that they can work together.

Gallien praised the work being done by RUSD’s Community Connectors who engaged with “the district’s most at-risk youth,” which allows them “to anticipate and resolve issues before they happen.”