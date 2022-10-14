Racine area leaders say, "Our mission is straightforward: address gun crime," through collaboration

RACINE — Local governments, law enforcement and their community partners met on Wednesday at Festival Hall to provide an update to the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative announced in May.
During the event, the VCRI released its Community Safety Report Card, which provided a detailed breakdown of gun-related crime, including the nine homicides, 72 shootings in which someone was struck, and the 128 incidents of property damage from gunfire from Jan. 1-Sept. 30 of this year.
“Our mission is straightforward: address gun crime around homicides, shootings, and shots fired in the City of Racine,” Mayor Cory Mason told the crowd.
He said the collaboration between the county and city allowed law enforcement to increase arrests, seize guns, and serve warrants at a time when the city has seen an uptick in gun violence.
“Together we are taking people who commit gun crimes off the street, we are prioritizing the most serious crimes, and with the DA’s help, we are achieving more prosecutions of violent criminals,” Mason added.
Mason did not claim the problem had been solved. Instead, he said the collaboration meant they were “a lot further along.”
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave thanked the community for their attendance, noting reducing gun violence would take everyone’s cooperation.
“No single person or entity can do this alone,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us, all of us to lift each other up not bring each other down, working together to engage and share resources with those most impacted by gun violence.”
Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien described some members of the community as angry and frustrated about recent events.
“Our community is much better than we have been seeing most recently,” he said. “Our youth deserve to feel safe whether they’re going to school, to an event, or just showing up in their own neighborhoods.”
The VCRI is taking a three prong-approach through law enforcement, community engagement and community programming.
Law enforcement
The law enforcement response was described as “data driven,” which allows officers to pinpoint when and where gun violence is most likely to occur based on collected data.
The Racine Police Department uses the data in a program they call RCAT, Racine Analysis and Trends, which informs the department when and where officers will most likely be needed based on analysis of the data.
When the data is placed on a “heat map,” it shows there is back and forth gunfire concentrated between the north and south side.
Police Chief Maurice Robinson said the use of data allows them to focus their resources in the right places, especially in consideration of the fact the calls for shots fired have practically doubled in the last four years.
There are also discussions underway for reducing recidivism.
Delagrave said the county has just received a grant for $950,000 to work with young adults who are in the justice system. The resources, he said, would be used for workforce training, mentorship, and economic mobility.
Additionally, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said the county is exploring mentorships for people who do not fit the criteria for teen mentorship due to their age but who could use mentorship from older adults.
Community engagement
Face-to-face community engagement is taking place on multiple fronts.
The city’s COP (Community Oriented Policing) officers launched a free life skills training program this year for parents and students in middle and high school to help reduce stress, manage conflicts, and address alcohol and substance abuse.
, which will be reaching out to residents in high-crime areas so folks can share their experiences and concerns. They will also be establishing neighborhood liaisons to foster better relationship between community and law enforcement. The city has commitments from three people for the Safe and Sound program.
The city and county will continue to build partnerships with area non-profits, such as the
Mayor Mason agreed, saying, “As a community what we need to do is create an environment where there are real opportunities for people to succeed and get into the middle class.”
He added it might not be a “cure-all” for the rise in violent crime, but if people were “given a shot at upward mobility and a middle-class life, it sure does help.”
As for additional funding for current successful community programming, there is the potential for additional funding for the Credible Messengers, bringing the total number to four, due to a state grant.
The Credible Messengers model pairs justice-involved youth with mentors who have a shared lived experience. It is not a program, per se, with a beginning and end. Rather, it is a movement to enhance restorative justice for at-risk youth.
“We’ve all been placing a lot of value on the work that they’ve been doing thus far,” Hanson told the Journal Times. “We intend not only to keep it going but to expand it with every opportunity that becomes available to us.”
The Credible Messengers have been merged with the Community Connectors into a workgroup so that they can work together.
Gallien praised the work being done by RUSD’s Community Connectors who engaged with “the district’s most at-risk youth,” which allows them “to anticipate and resolve issues before they happen.”
In photos and video: Community partners attend Racine Violent Crime Reduction Initiative update
Jamie Strain, Xochitl Morales and Gregory Sanders
Jeff Miller, Johnny Ford, and Jamario Farr Sr.
Susan Feehrer-Laack of Racine Neighborhood Watch
Casey Frazier and Benjamin Cornell of SAFE Haven of Racine
Watch Now: Racine leaders provide update on Violent Crime Reduction Initiative
Nakeyda Haymer, Voices of Black Mothers United, and LaTonia Woods, Victim Witness Coordinator
Sha'Boris Mays, SB Mental Health and Addiction Care
Kischa Buford, City of Racine Youth Employment Officer
VCRI by the numbers
VCRI
Mayor Cory Mason and the team from Case High School's "Eagle Time Podcast"
VCRI
Reducing gun crime in the City of Racine | VCRI Joint Presentation from Oct. 12, 2022
Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.
Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.
Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.
WATCH NOW: Employees at this McDonald's could hardly believe what they were seeing after a drive-through customer offered to 'pay it foward' for the next person in line — setting off a chain reaction of good karma.
Not even two years after it opened, the Caledonia location of Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop is permanently closed. The owners ceased operations mainly because of a move to Columbus, Georgia. Warmer weather, staffing shortages and higher success rates of Black-owned businesses in the South were other reasons.
From left: Jeff Miller, Racine Unified Deputy Chief of Schools, and two of RUSD's Community Connectors Johnny Ford, center, and Jamario Farr Sr. Community Connector serve as a bridge between the students and resources they may need to be successful. Along with the Credible Messengers, Community Connectors are an important component of the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative's community programming, which has a focus on keeping teens out of trouble.
Sources: "Shots fired" reports from RPD; "Gun-related cases" are in the City of Racine only and according to DA's Office; homicides, number of injuries and properties damaged provided by RPD; all other numbers reported by VCRI
Jamie Strain, Xochitl Morales and Gregory Sanders are three members of the Racine Police Department's new cadet program — a recruitment tool that allows area youth to work side-by-side with officers to see if being a law enforcement officer is right for them. Four months later, these three say it is. Sanders said, "I'm not stopping until I get my badge." He is from Racine, born and raised, and says that gives him an advantage. "I know my people and they know me," he said. Morales grew up in Racine and when she was younger thought she might want to be a lawyer, but she has changed her mind. "It's a for-sure thing for me," she said of becoming a police officer. When asked, Strain said women make good police officers due to their ability to connect with people — especially other women or children who might be victims of violent crime. "We can connect on a different kind of level," she said.
Pictured at right is Sha'Boris Mays, LPC, CSAC, SB Mental Health and Addiction Care, who said she was looking to hear there would be change in Racine, with different policies in place, and additional opportunities for youth involvement that gives young people somewhere safe to go. She said she intends to attend more meetings to help normalize therapy for young people. Mays added that, due to the lack of resources, only the most serious cases are typically addressed. However, early attention could potentially keep problems from reaching such a serious level.
Pictured here are Nakeyda Haymer, Wisconsin director of Voices of Black Mothers United, and LaTonia Woods, victim witness coordinator for Racine County. Haymer was recently appointed the Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator for Racine County. VBMU is a national movement that works with mothers but also families and children who have been impacted by gun violence. "We want to stand united with anyone who has been effected and help them move from hurt to healing," Haymer said.
Susan Feehrer-Laack, of Racine Neighborhood Watch, was on hand to promote national crime prevention month. The organization is focused on getting back to the basics: neighborhood block watch, staying alert and aware, reporting suspicious behavior, etc. "All these things are effective tools in crime prevention," she said.