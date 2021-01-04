Racine area law enforcement agencies ready to assist in Kenosha | Jacob Blake shooting decision expected soon

It is not clear if any Racine County law enforcement officials are presently in Kenosha or on call there; both the Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments said they had no officers currently placed in Kenosha County, as of noon Monday.
The Racine Police Department says it will be available to assist, but will not be called upon "as long as protests/gatherings are peaceful," according to an email from Sgt. Chad Melby. "If you see some of the violence and similar events to last August, Racine PD will assist Kenosha as needed."
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens indicated that his department has a similar plan.
"We are assisting when requested. How many (officers will be in Kenosha) all depends on our staffing level at the time, so I don’t have a number to give you. No one down there yet. Just planning stages," Soens said in an email.
Lt. Cary Madrigal of the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in an email that "The Racine County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist neighboring jurisdictions as requested while maintaining adequate staffing in Racine County."
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes and motorists in need of assistance that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.
Haarsma died of COVID-19 on Oct. 28. His son has been thinking about all the things that brought the coronavirus from China to Wisconsin. “Without COVID, he would still be sitting here,” he said. “If one person didn’t go here or fly there—”
“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”
Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
"The government is not doing (expletive) for people. Someone has to step up when our government isn’t,” said fundraiser organizer Stan Anderson of Mount Pleasant. “I was speechless," said the owner of Richard's Bar when he received $2,020.
One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed. A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years; in 2016 Circa Celeste was sold and transformed into R & R.