Racine Area Labor Fest 2022: Striking workers call for a fair wage and benefits

MOUNT PLEASANT — The longtime tradition of Labor Fest returned on Monday with a rousing Happy Labor Day to UAW Local 180 workers.

Rich Hinderholtz, the chairman of Racine Area Labor Fest 2022, explained the annual event was put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they decided it was important that Labor Fest return this year to put the spotlight on the struggles of the 600 local workers who have been on strike for four months.

"We want a just and fair wage. That's all we're asking," said Jim Lynn, one of the strikers.

UAW 180 was founded on Sept. 23, 1936 to represent the employees who worked at a company then called J.I. Case Corporation, a company now under the umbrella company known as Case-New Holland Industrial, or CNHi.

The union’s long history in the Racine area was not forgotten by those in attendance, nor were their achievements.

“I want to thank the UAW for building the middle class,” Mayor Cory Mason said.

Labor Fest 2020 included a picnic on the grounds of UAW 180 Union Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave. There were visits from local and state representatives, and two bands.

Strike

According to Gary Mercil, the union’s financial secretary, the negotiating sticking points are wages, benefits and the length of the contract, with the union pushing for a 6-year contract.

Negotiations between CNH and the union are expected to continue next week. Mercil said the strikers seem to be holding up.

In addition to his other duties, Mercil runs the food pantry located in the basement of Union Hall where supplies are dropped off by supporters and picked up by striking workers living on $400 strike pay from the union a week.

He said so far the union has not had to use any cash to buy food for the pantry, which has been kept stocked through several sources — including other unions, the Milwaukee Labor Council and the Hunger Task Force.

Mercil said the community has been very supportive, dropping off food for the pantry, honking their support to those on the picket line, or stopping and bringing coffee and food to those on the picket line.

“We’re hanging in there,” Mercil said.

There have also been a number of retired teachers who made donations to the food pantry, saying they have not forgotten when they were on strike in the 1970s and UAW had their back.

Aiming for pro-labor positions

Candidates running for office also attended the event.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic Party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate, told the audience in November they had the opportunity to send a working-class candidate to Washington.

Barnes grew up in a union household and his father continues to be an active UAW member. His mom was a public school teacher for 30 years.

“I am proud to stand with you, not just this Labor Day, but each and every Labor Day,” Barnes told the crowd.

He said he “could not think of a more out-of-touch guy representing us” than Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Barnes claimed Johnson’s biggest achievement was handouts, not to working people, but to “the most wealthy people in this entire country.”

“He’s turned his back on us,” Barnes said. “And that’s why we have an obligation to turn our backs on him.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul talked about the importance of getting out the vote.

“We went from having one of the most anti-labor administrations in history,” Kaul said of the 2018 state elections that saw Democratic Gov. Tony Evers unseat Republican Scott Walker, “to having elected officials across the state of Wisconsin stand up day in and day out for working families.”