Racine area Catholic schools announce masks will be 'highly encouraged' but not required this year

RACINE — Less than a week from the start of the school year for Siena Catholic Schools, leaders of the Catholic school organization that oversees six Racine area schools issued an email to families Thursday with COVID-19 precautionary plans, including a rule stating masks are "highly encouraged" but not required for students. Vaccinated teachers will not have to wear masks, but unvaccinated teachers will be required to.
The Burlington Area School District likewise is having masks be optional this school year. In Racine Unified Schools, masks are required.
“Please note that the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and families will continue to be our top priority,” the Siena email stated. “As a system, we are constantly monitoring the pandemic and continue to make any adjustments as needed. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and commitment to keeping everyone safe and healthy.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the level of community transmission in Racine County is considered high, the email reminded families. The CDC and both of Racine County's health departments have recommended masks be required in all schools to begin the 2021-22 school year.
Rules
Students are to stay home when exhibiting symptoms such as a fever, chills, nausea, diarrhea and other symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Siena schools. Five elementary schools in Racine and Caledonia are affiliated with Siena — St. Rita, John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Joseph and St. Lucy — as well as St. Catherine's High School, 1200 Park Ave.
Staff will not monitor family preferences for mask-wearing. If family members prefer their student wear a mask, they are responsible to enforce it.
Families who provide doctor’s notes detailing the necessity for a student to wear a mask, such as if the child is immunocompromised, will have the "full support of staff" in enforcing that child wear a mask.
Any employee who is not vaccinated or not willing to share vaccination status is required to wear a mask. Principals will know who these individuals are.
Any visitor or volunteer is required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
If a K-8 school has 3% of the combined student and staff population test positive, the entire school will be required to wear masks for at least 10 days. If St. Catherine’s High School has 2% of the population test positive, the whole school will be required to wear masks for at least 10 days.
Schools will return to “masks optional” rules 10 days after going below the 2% or 3% mark.
Principals may require masks at events on a case-by-case basis.
If a vaccinated person is in close contact of a positive person, they do not have to quarantine unless they have symptoms. Siena is encouraging those over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.
Masked individuals who are close contact of a positive person who was also masked during interactions will not have to quarantine, per the CDC.
“We highly encourage wearing masks regardless of vaccination status,” the email said.
Quarantined individuals will be able to get tested six days after exposure and will be allowed to return seven days after exposure with a negative test.
Students who test positive or who are considered close contacts will receive a letter from the school. Siena will additionally have a COVID dashboard updated weekly, showing where numbers are, by school.
“We hope that this provides transparency to all,” the email stated. “We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID daily and make changes as needed. By continuing to practice good hygiene, social distancing to the extent possible, and staying home when you/your child has symptoms, we will have another successful year of learning!”