Racine area Catholic schools announce masks will be 'highly encouraged' but not required this year

Schools will return to “masks optional” rules 10 days after going below the 2% or 3% mark.

Principals may require masks at events on a case-by-case basis.

If a vaccinated person is in close contact of a positive person, they do not have to quarantine unless they have symptoms. Siena is encouraging those over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.

Masked individuals who are close contact of a positive person who was also masked during interactions will not have to quarantine, per the CDC.

“We highly encourage wearing masks regardless of vaccination status,” the email said.

Quarantined individuals will be able to get tested six days after exposure and will be allowed to return seven days after exposure with a negative test.

Students who test positive or who are considered close contacts will receive a letter from the school. Siena will additionally have a COVID dashboard updated weekly, showing where numbers are, by school.