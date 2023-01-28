 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Applebee's to close; last day is Feb. 5

RACINE - The Racine Applebee's, 2521 S. Green Bay Road, confirmed Saturday it will be closing soon. Its last day open will be Feb. 5.

Employees who would like to stay with the company will be given the opportunity to transfer to other locations. Applebee's has several locations in southeast Wisconsin, including in Kenosha and Oak Creek.

No other information was immediately released on Saturday. 

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

