Racine Applebee's to close; last day is Feb. 5

RACINE - The Racine Applebee's, 2521 S. Green Bay Road, confirmed Saturday it will be closing soon. Its last day open will be Feb. 5.
Employees who would like to stay with the company will be given the opportunity to transfer to other locations. Applebee's has several locations in southeast Wisconsin, including in Kenosha and Oak Creek.
No other information was immediately released on Saturday.
