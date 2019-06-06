Racine announces summer biergarten dates

RACINE — The city has released the summer schedule for Belle City Biergartens, where folks can partake in live music, food trucks, lawn games, outdoor movies and, of course, beer.
In April, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services contracted Hop Heads Hospitality and Events, the vendor behind the Franksville Beer Garden, to help organize the Belle City Biergartens. The event will pair beers ranging from Miller Light to Leinenkugel's and Lakefront Brewery with outdoor fun at city parks.
“Our primary focus has always been community building,” explained Hop Heads’ co-owner Ken Michel, Jr., “A biergarten is a catalyst for bringing neighbors together and making new friends.”
A grand opening is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at Lakeview Park, 201 Goold St. Mayor Cory Mason is scheduled to do a celebratory toast and pouring at 5 p.m.
"We can kick off summer right with close friends and an ice cold Wisconsin beer," Mason stated in the release. “Residents can now take a Saturday to go to the beach, visit the zoo, and then stop by the biergarten just across the street at Lakeview Park to enjoy a brew, live music, and games.”
The schedule for the Belle City Biergarten is as follows:
Lakeview Park, 201 Goold St.
- June 20-23
- July 11-14
- August 8-11
- August 29-September 1
Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.
- June 27-30
The biergarten will be open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Live music will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.
Additionally, the Belle City program has partnered with What’s Up Racine, a local nonprofit group that aims to make Racine a destination city through events and initiatives aimed at young professionals, students, creatives and entrepreneurs. What’s Up Racine will be hosting mixers, activities, and events at each of the biergarten weekends. The organization will also benefit with a portion of proceeds from the biergarten going toward their local programming efforts.
