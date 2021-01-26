Racine and Union Grove declare snow emergencies | Parking restrictions in effect

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.