Racine and Union Grove declare snow emergencies | Parking restrictions in effect

The City of Racine and Village of Union Grove have both declared snow emergencies today.
A post from the county also said: "Racine County snow plow crews continue working to clear I-94 and county and state highways. Heavy snow and high winds, which are expected to continue all day, have caused very poor conditions on the roads. Please slow down, allow extra time to get to destinations, and give plows room to work."
Racine
The City of Racine is declaring a snow emergency from noon today to midnight in order to aid the city's snow removal operations.
No parking will be permitted on either side of the city's arterial or collector streets.
Per city ordinance, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Vehicles parked in violation of the ordinance will be ticketed and subject to towing.
Parking restrictions during this period will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible.
The National Weather Service is predicting significant snow fall today and continuing through the evening.
For more information on the city's snow emergency ordinance, visit: cityofracine.org/SnowEmergency.
Union Grove
A snow emergency is declared for the Village of Union Grove from 11:30 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
No parking is allowed upon any public street, highway or alley within the Village for the duration of the snow emergency.
For more information, go to uniongrove.net/snow-emergency-declared-1130pm-on-jan-25-through-jan-26.