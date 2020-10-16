Racine and Kenosha counties are about to get a lot more access to COVID testing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was the 12th time since Sept. 4 that such a record has been set in Wisconsin, a trend that has not been seen since the first days of the pandemic. It's another sign that, right now across the state, Wisconsinites haven't done a great job of flattening the curve, according to health experts.

Although the numbers of tests being performed have risen slightly, the percentage of tests coming back positive has been rising quickly.

In July and August, the state's 7-day percent positive by person average hung around 7% and 8%.

Since Sept. 11, the 7-day percent positive by person average hasn't been below 13%. From Oct. 6 through Friday, that metric has flown upward from 17.2% to 20.7%.

Racine County has contributed to that rise, according to numbers from the Department of Health Services, although some of the new positive tests may be dated reporting numbers as DHS updates its website. From the first full week of August through the final full week of September, the county's weekly positive percentage was not above 8%. The past three weeks reported, however, have had weekly positive testing percentages of 13.77%, 6.83% and 9.29%.