UPDATE: By 11:11 p.m., Sunday's record-setting rainfall had reportedly surpassed 9 inches in Racine.
"Racine easily will end up with 10-11 inches (of precipitation) by morning. Incredible rain," WITI-TV (Fox 6) Meteorologist Tom Wachs wrote on social media Sunday night. "To give some perspective, if this rain were snow it would be 90-110 inches (7½-8⅓ feet)."
That much snowfall would by far be a record for Racine too. Racine's one-day snowfall record, according to the National Weather Service, was 24 inches on Feb. 2, 2011.
Fosters ReStore, 2000 Lathrop Ave., is expected to be closed Monday due to "major flooding" in its building.
It is strongly advised to not drive through floodwater, even if it appears calm and shallow. The majority of U.S. deaths in flashfloods occur after cars are driven into the water.
ORIGINAL REPORT, published at 10:10 p.m. Sunday: On Sunday, more than half-a-foot of rain poured on the Racine area. That’s never happened before; it’s the highest recorded rainfall in a single day in local history.
Measurements of 7½ inches of rain in Caledonia and 6.48 inches in Racine Sunday set all-time 24-hour records, and those measurements were reported before 9:15 p.m. — leaving another 2¾ hours of downpour still expected before the end of the day — according to the National Weather Service.
The prior record was 4.8 inches, recorded on April 5, 1947 at the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant by the lakefront, according to the National Weather Service; the oldest records NWS has for Racine are from May 1, 1896.
Sunday evening, a flood warning was in place across southeastern Wisconsin. Flooding is to remain a concern into the day Monday, and social media reports indicate numerous homes throughout eastern Racine County experiencing water in their basements.
"It's a situation where you've got all the right ingredients coming together,” Miller said. He said there are three primary factors coming together to create the conditions for the unprecedented downpour:
Lots of moisture in the air. "Most of the time anytime we get these really good rains, it's usually moisture that comes up from the Gulf of Mexico."
What is known as “a surface low-pressure system,” which Miller called “one of our big weather makers,” coming north from central Illinois and settling over the southwestern edge of Lake Michigan. Low-pressure systems typically bring weather events while high-pressure systems are associated with clear skies.
The biggest difference-maker has been how slow this stormfront has been moving. “It’s basically lingering in one spot,” Miller said.
Sam Kuffel, a Kenosha-native meteorologist affiliated with WDJT-TV (CBS 58), reported that Racine received more Sunday as it did throughout most of the summer of 2022; from June 1-Aug. 31, 2022, Racine recorded just 6.51 inches of precipitation.
At 9:52 p.m. Sunday, Kuffel tweeted that Racine's rain total had risen to 7.78 inches while Caledonia's was up to 7.5 inches.
History
NWS Meteorologist Cameron Miller noted that record-keeping for most of the last 125 years in Racine has been spotty. But, with the records that do exist dating back to the late 1800s from multiple sources, the National Weather Service is aware of no dates in Racine County history when nearly this much rain fell.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.
The first two buildings have been approved for a new business park popping up at the southeast corner of where Interstate 94 passes over Highway K (Northwestern Avenue), just across the street from DeBack Farms Business Park.
Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.
Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.
“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.
The Caledonia Police Department released this photo Sunday evening on Facebook with the caption: "Since there is more rain than usual the ditches are filling up. We are quite limited in our ability to arrest the rain. And since the roads aren't blocked, the highway department is also limited in their response. It's dark out now, leave the ditch and drain clearing to the professionals."
The Caledonia Police Department released this photo Sunday evening on Facebook with the caption: "Since there is more rain than usual the ditches are filling up. We are quite limited in our ability to arrest the rain. And since the roads aren't blocked, the highway department is also limited in their response. It's dark out now, leave the ditch and drain clearing to the professionals."
The Caledonia Police Department released this photo Sunday evening on Facebook with the caption: "Since there is more rain than usual the ditches are filling up. We are quite limited in our ability to arrest the rain. And since the roads aren't blocked, the highway department is also limited in their response. It's dark out now, leave the ditch and drain clearing to the professionals."