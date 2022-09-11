UPDATE: By 11:11 p.m., Sunday's record-setting rainfall had reportedly surpassed 9 inches in Racine.

"Racine easily will end up with 10-11 inches (of precipitation) by morning. Incredible rain," WITI-TV (Fox 6) Meteorologist Tom Wachs wrote on social media Sunday night. "To give some perspective, if this rain were snow it would be 90-110 inches (7½-8⅓ feet)."

That much snowfall would by far be a record for Racine too. Racine's one-day snowfall record, according to the National Weather Service, was 24 inches on Feb. 2, 2011.

Fosters ReStore, 2000 Lathrop Ave., is expected to be closed Monday due to "major flooding" in its building.

It is strongly advised to not drive through floodwater, even if it appears calm and shallow. The majority of U.S. deaths in flashfloods occur after cars are driven into the water.

ORIGINAL REPORT, published at 10:10 p.m. Sunday: On Sunday, more than half-a-foot of rain poured on the Racine area. That’s never happened before; it’s the highest recorded rainfall in a single day in local history.

Measurements of 7½ inches of rain in Caledonia and 6.48 inches in Racine Sunday set all-time 24-hour records, and those measurements were reported before 9:15 p.m. — leaving another 2¾ hours of downpour still expected before the end of the day — according to the National Weather Service.

The prior record was 4.8 inches, recorded on April 5, 1947 at the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant by the lakefront, according to the National Weather Service; the oldest records NWS has for Racine are from May 1, 1896.

Sunday evening, a flood warning was in place across southeastern Wisconsin. Flooding is to remain a concern into the day Monday, and social media reports indicate numerous homes throughout eastern Racine County experiencing water in their basements.

According to We Energies, more than 1,600 people in the greater Racine area were without power as of 10:18 p.m.

So, why so much rain?

"It's a situation where you've got all the right ingredients coming together,” Miller said. He said there are three primary factors coming together to create the conditions for the unprecedented downpour:

Lots of moisture in the air. "Most of the time anytime we get these really good rains, it's usually moisture that comes up from the Gulf of Mexico."

What is known as “a surface low-pressure system,” which Miller called “one of our big weather makers,” coming north from central Illinois and settling over the southwestern edge of Lake Michigan. Low-pressure systems typically bring weather events while high-pressure systems are associated with clear skies.

The biggest difference-maker has been how slow this stormfront has been moving. “It’s basically lingering in one spot,” Miller said.

Sam Kuffel, a Kenosha-native meteorologist affiliated with WDJT-TV (CBS 58), reported that Racine received more Sunday as it did throughout most of the summer of 2022; from June 1-Aug. 31, 2022, Racine recorded just 6.51 inches of precipitation.

At 9:52 p.m. Sunday, Kuffel tweeted that Racine's rain total had risen to 7.78 inches while Caledonia's was up to 7.5 inches.

History

NWS Meteorologist Cameron Miller noted that record-keeping for most of the last 125 years in Racine has been spotty. But, with the records that do exist dating back to the late 1800s from multiple sources, the National Weather Service is aware of no dates in Racine County history when nearly this much rain fell.

According to tracking from the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, other record-setting days locally included:

Aug. 18, 1978: 5.37 inches in Union Grove.

June 13, 1940: 5.09 inches in Burlington.

Sept. 11, 1933: 4.1 inches in the City of Racine.

The all-time record for most rain in a 24-hour period in Wisconsin history was 11.72 inches on June 24, 1946, in the City of Mellen in Ashland County.