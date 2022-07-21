Racine alderman resigns

RACINE — Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 as an alderman for four terms, resigned from the City’s Common Council after nearly eight years on Tuesday.

Lemke told The Journal Times that her decision to resign was due to two main reasons: becoming the primary caregiver to elderly family members, and her decision to enroll in graduate school with the goal of becoming a mental health counselor.

City Council President John Tate II opened Tuesday’s Common Council meeting on a “bittersweet note,” announcing that it would be Lemke’s last.

Hoping to have made a positive impact on the community over the past eight years, Lemke said a few words reflecting on what she hopes to leave behind as her time as an alderperson comes to a close.

“I know that you can’t make everybody happy all the time, but I hope folks know that I did my best to represent folks well,” Lemke said. “I want to thank all the folks who helped me over the years. I think we have a really great group of alders right now doing work for the community. I just really appreciate everybody’s opinions and I feel like this group is so positive ... I hope I left things a bit better than when I found them."

Lemke's term is not set to expire until the end of April 2023.

Next steps

The City Council has not yet decided if a replacement for Lemke will be appointed, if there will be a special election or if the seat will remain vacant until the next regularly scheduled election.

"At some point, likely before the next Common Council meeting, the Committee of the Whole will meet to decide what they want to do," Shannon Powell, city communications director, said in an email. "They basically have the option to leave the office vacant until the spring 2023 election, appoint a successor for the remainder of the term, or call a special election. The Common Council votes on the process they want to use ... In the 4 years I have worked here, whenever there has been a vacancy, the Council has always chosen to appoint a successor for the remainder of the term."

Powell continued: "We are sort of at the beginning of that process. And just for clarity, I think sometimes people think the Mayor appoints the Alders, but that is not the case. It is a completely Common Council-led process to which the Mayor does not have a vote."

Kind words

“To our beloved colleague Melissa Lemke, who is serving in her last Common Council meeting this evening. we want to present her with a token of our appreciation for her service to the City,” Tate said while handing Lemke a framed picture.

“She’s always been consistent in her desire to see high-level conversations focusing on the issues, focusing on the specifics, focusing on the data, and she’s been a leader of this body particularly as we ushered our way through the Covid-19 pandemic, as she works in health care and teaches the future epidemiologists of society,” Tate continued. “All of Alder Lemke’s leadership has been unparalleled and unmatched during this time of crisis and her absence will certainly be missed.”

Several fellow aldermen also expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Lemke’s service.

“I have always found her to be very thoughtful in her responses and I appreciate our friendship,” Alderman Henry Perez, District 12, said. “Even though at times we disagree, it’s still very amicable; we have respect for one another and I appreciate that in an alder.”