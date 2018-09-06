RACINE — The Racine community has lost a longtime public official, City of Racine Alderman Ray DeHahn has died Thursday morning, city officials confirmed.
DeHahn, 80, was the sitting alderman of Racine's 7th District.
DeHahn also served as a Racine County Board Supervisor for 16 terms from 1972 until he retired on April 15, 2004.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason said Dehahn spent more than 40 years "serving the community he loved, as a bus driver, a county board supervisor, an alderman and in so many other ways.
"This is a somber moment for us all," Mason said. "Just last night, Alderman Dehahn engaged in a lively debate during a Committee of the Whole meeting. It is hard to believe he is gone."
Mason said the community will reflect on Dehahn's life and accomplishments.
"Ray had an invaluable historical perspective of our community, a no nonsense approach to governing, and a wit that was uniquely his own," Mason said. "As his family works through this difficult time, we must keep them in our thoughts and prayers, and offer to support them as best we can. His passing is truly a loss for all of us and he will be sorely missed.”
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Dehahn was "an institution and he will be missed for sure."
“I don’t think I remember not knowing Ray, I’ve known him since I was a kid,” Delagrave said. “I don’t think I’ve met anybody that cared about this community more than him.”
Delagrave said Dehahn had a way of bringing people together from different sides and solving issues.
“He saw the issues from the county side and saw the issues from the city side, and he certainly had that rare lens that he could look through in determining solutions to problems,” Delagrave said. “There’s a lot to be said about the knowledge and expertise that Ray had… issues that that tend to be polarizing to some, he was able to melt that polarization away.”
After serving on the County Board, Dehahn was elected as alderman.
DeHahn sat on many committees, including the Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission, Committee of the Whole, Common Council, Community Development, Public Safety and Licensing Commission and Transit and Parking Commission.
Dehahn married his wife Diana in 1957, she died in 2011. They had five sons, Matthew, Thomas, Phillip, James and John and one daughter Christine.
The Journal Times will provide for information as it becomes available.