RACINE — James Morgenroth, a Racine alderman who served from 2011 until this April, passed away Sunday.
Morgenroth, 73, had longstanding health issues and did not run for re-election this April for his 13th District seat, which Natalia Taft was elected to this spring.
“My heartfelt sympathies go out to Alderman Morgenroth’s family," Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. "Jim was a dedicated public servant and a strong advocate for his constituents. From the soon-to-be open dog park at Davies Park, to his expertise in economic development, Alderman Morgenroth leaves behind a legacy that both his family and the city can be proud of. We mourn his loss but thank him for his service to this community.”
Morgenroth was an advocate for the dog park at N. Owen Davies Park, 1829 West Boulevard., which was included in the 2019 Capital budget and could open as soon as next month.
Tom Molbeck, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, said last October that his department had wanted to create a dog park for a while. A few years ago the department pitched the idea to Morgenroth and he liked the idea so much he brought it up occasionally ever since, so the department finally decided to go forward with it.
Alderman Mary Land, who advocated for the dog park after Morgenroth, said that Morgenroth was one of the first people to welcome her to the City Council when she began in 2015.
"He was always extending a hand and he said that I could always ask if I needed help," Land said. "I have warm memories of him, and he will be missed."
Morgenroth also occasionally wrote letters to the editor that appeared in The Journal Times. In a 2014 letter he wrote, "What a true statesman (unlike a politician) would and should do is cast their vote for the good of the whole people of the institution they represent. As the old adage goes: 'The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.' At least it can be if the parts are sincerely interested to cooperate, one with another!"
Morgenroth was elected in 2011 after Alderman Jim Spangenberg decided not to seek re-election. He had worked at International publishing consultant for World Vision, an NGO based in Cyprus, according to a 2011 Journal Times article from when he was running for office.
At the time, he said his main concerns for the city were "job creation, public safety and managing a budget in these difficult economic times."
He stated, "A budget that can be 'lived' is a budget with a solid vision for the future, allows for unforeseen challenges and is built on a foundation of checks and balances."
Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Ave., Racine, is taking care of arrangements.