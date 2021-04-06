Racine Alderman Jeff Coe survives challenge by margin of just 40 votes

RACINE — Jeff Coe, one of the city's longest tenured aldermen, has again been re-elected.

According to preliminary vote counts, he won 170 votes to 130, defeating Susan Wagner, a project manager at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who also works with the Neighborhood Watch and HOPE Safehouse.

Coe did not answer a phone call Tuesday night after the Racine County Clerk's Office reported its uncanvassed election results.

He has represented Racine's 1st District from 2001-2005, 2007-2011 and from 2013-present.

Wagner, in a statement, tried to keep the pressure on Coe to bring change in District 1, which borders Lake Michigan in the heart of Downtown Racine and includes both Festival Park and Pershing Park.

“Of course this loss hurts, but we can never stop believing that fighting for change is worth it. Fighting for what is right is always worth it," Wagner wrote. "I want to extend a huge thank you to all my supporters, particularly those who worked tirelessly on this campaign. I couldn’t have gotten this far without each of you.