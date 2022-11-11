Racine Alderman Henry Perez to run for mayor

Some of what Racine has spent ARPA money on

• $1.5 million to build five new homes on vacant lots in racially diverse neighborhoods.

• $1.25 million to purchase two new medical first responder pumpers for the Racine Fire Department.

• $900,000 devoted to scholarships for Racine adults to pursue education related to jobs in the trades and/or get high school diplomas.

• $800,000 for community-driven or evidence-based programs or events with the goal of reducing/preventing violent crime.

• Up to approximately $600,000 to fund six Racine police officer positions.

• $600,000 for COVID-19 vaccine incentive gift cards__ https://journaltimes.com/news/local/city-of-racine-has-distributed-all-600k-of-its-vaccine-incentive-gift-cards/article_ffd3009b-52d2-5715-89e3-8a2fbc12c382.html __.

• $600,000 for the Racine Financial Empowerment Center__ LINK__, which provides free, confidential, one-on-one professional financial counseling.

• $500,000 for streetlights with the added capability of supporting modern technology, including cameras and devices that alert law enforcement to shots fired.

• $120,000 for Racine Unified to provide mental health care to its summer school students.

• $50,000 in funds for Neighborhood Watch, which Perez said was too small of a donation.

• $50,000 for Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department.