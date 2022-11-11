 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Alderman Henry Perez to run for mayor

RACINE — Henry Perez has been the loudest member of Racine’s City Council when it comes to advocating for more spending on public safety. Now, he’s running for mayor on that platform.

Henry Perez

Perez

The 61-year-old, in an interview with a reporter announcing his candidacy, said that too much of the approximately $46.25 million the City of Racine received from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was spent on what Perez said was “feel good stuff” and not enough on public safety.

Mayor Cory Mason had initially resisted Republican demands to devote temporary ARPA funds to hire more police officers. But, after an August referendum to that would have raised in order to hire nine more police officers failed, Mason announced a plan to spend ARPA money to restore six of the 11 unfilled police officer positions that were cut in 2020.

“I have the Black community and Hispanic community telling me that ‘I’m afraid I’m going to walk out my door,’” Perez said, referencing growing gun violence in the city that he alleges Mason has not been responsive enough to.

“I don’t think he’s serving our community well,” Perez said of Mason.

Perez is a conservative who considers himself a “centrist.” Mason is a Democrat.

Mason has been twice elected mayor, both times defeating Sandy Weidner. He defeated Weidner by less than 1,000 votes in an October 2017 special election after the previous mayor, John Dickert, resigned, and then won by nearly 4,000 votes in April 2019 when Weidner ran as a write-in.

Pedigree

Perez was born in Cuba, but as a young boy, he and his mother fled to Florida, where he grew up.

He was a police officer in Miami for 18 years, including work in internal affairs.

Perez is a pastor emeritus of Kenosha Christian Reformed Church and currently works in special education at Jerstad-Agerholm Schools.

He teaches gun safety courses, is a certified active shooter training instructor and also has worked as a security guard. He said he has also taught several police-training college courses in Miami; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Kentwood, Michigan.

Perez has lived in Racine since 2005 and was first elected to the City Council in 2013.

Perez ran for the Racine County Board in April but lost to Eric Hopkins.

