Racine Alderman Henry Perez: Support, don't defund, the police

On May 10, I attended the police memorial in Racine. I have personally lost a half-dozen police officer friends to criminal violence during my police career. I was sworn in on my 23rd birthday. After a year, I told my wife I would probably not live to be 29. I was fortunate to have never been shot but was injured many times even resulting in surgeries. By the way, I have been shot at twice since I moved to Wisconsin. This resulted in watching the person next to me bleed out and die. Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson stated that every single night in Racine there has been a shooting. The violence and crime has been unprecedented in our city. But of course we don’t hear about this because it is not good public relations. We don't want to focus on the fact that our city is not safe.

Over the last nine years as an alderman in Racine, I have supported our officers by proposing or supporting legislation that has not passed the Common Council approval process. Some things have passed like supporting additional counseling services for our officers. Many have not.

The officer sees unimaginable things in their career. The mind cannot unsee the things that the officers see and have to deal with during their shifts. The more support they receive and related training helps them deal with the issues they encounter. The more support they receive the better they will be able to police.

I have been asked by several members of our community, both Anglo and African American, what is happening in our city. There is no simple answer. It is political, and cultural. Our officers are tired of the politics that do not let the police really "police" the community.

Our staffing is low. Several years ago we reduced the manpower staffing numbers to accommodate the “budget.” This in effect reduced the manpower in the police department by almost thirty positions. Then we claimed we were not “defunding” the police by adding back to the budget a handful of police positions. Don't let the double talk fool you. We have “defunded” the police by our actions.

We used to be one of the most sought after departments in the State of Wisconsin. If you follow the Racine Police Department Facebook page you will see the number of retirements that were recently posted. We have lost good people and centuries of experience. We are losing officers to better paying and safer departments. We are in a recruiting campaign, yet, we only received approximately 30 applications. Kenosha, even with all their issues, had approximately 270 applicants.

The police department has gone to a 10.5 hour shift, and a new 4/4 schedule. Additionally, many times our officers are required to work overtime. The working conditions, pay, support, support services, departmental infrastructure, insurance "plans," morale, etc., are so low that we have had a record number of great employees leave the Racine Police Department. Officers are leaving even before their retirement age. The city seems to struggle with labor contracts for our public safety employees. These folks do the essential jobs every day. Can you imagine what it would life be like without them?

I have also been asked: What can be done about this?

We are working with the Racine Unified School District to develop a “Public Safety Academy." We are working on a police cadet program that involves young people. We have community policing and school resource officers even though there are some in leadership positions in the schools that don't like it. And yet, not every school has a school resource officer that can be there when needed. We have an increasingly growing problem with youth violence and gang activity.

We need to get involved regardless of the consequences if we are to better our community. Contact the police department and your political servants and share your ideas with them. Take responsibility for your own personal safety. Remember the police may not be able to respond because they are busy handling all the other priority calls. Learn de-escalation techniques. Take a Home Defense and CCW class. Become a Crisis Intervention Partner. If possible get a video surveillance system. Contact your local and state politicians and share your frustrations and concerns. Vote in leadership that cares about your safety and the safety of our community. Hold our politicians and judges accountable for their actions. Pray for our first responders. Support our police!

As a former law enforcement officer and a current alderman, I will share that I am very frustrated at the things that are currently going on in our community. We have to band together if we are going to make Racine the great place it can be. We need hope in our community and we need to work together to make this happen.

Henry Perez is a retired Miami police officer, current special education educator at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School and the alderman of Racine's 12th District.

