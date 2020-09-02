Racine alderman attempts 200 mile journey within city limits to support Black Lives Matter movement

“It seemed to try and tour the community was a really meaningful thing,” he said. “I wanted to be able to give them the opportunity to feel like they’ve been seen. I wanted to be available to them, and I think just being able to provide that and leaving no one out, no place excluded, and giving that chance to every neighborhood was important to me in this.”

He didn’t want his run to be about him at all. He wanted people to mostly be aware of his cause. He said people deserve a voice and there are so many wonderful people of color in the community that he wished people knew about.

Some people have shown their support for Meekma.

John Kidd, program manager at FOC, is one of them. He spent one of the first legs of the run biking alongside Meekma. Kidd is also an advocate for change and wanted to support the cause.

The beginning of a long journey

Meekma started his quest at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Monument Square. He had run about 80 miles by the end of Sunday. As of Tuesday, he had finished about 110 miles.

He has been averaging about 20-30 miles and between 8 and 11 hours each day. His original plan was to get the 200 miles done in two to three days.