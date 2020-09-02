Racine alderman attempts 200 mile journey within city limits to support Black Lives Matter movement

RACINE — Amid numerous recent protests and rallies, a member of the Racine City Council is attempting to show his support for Black Lives Matter in a different way — trekking a 200 mile course throughout every neighborhood in Racine.
District 14 Alderman Jason Meekma is striving to address racial and social injustice issues through policy and advocacy.
He also is executive director of Focus on Community, a substance abuse prevention agency located at 510 College Ave. Gina Wisialowski, Focus On Community office manager, said one of the organization’s main objectives is to unite the community, so Meekma doing this run fit well with the mission.
He has marched, rallied and written articles, but he still wanted to do something else. He is a runner who has done marathons and triathlons. So, typically he takes on 13-26 miles.
Last Thursday, Meekma made the decision to tackle the 200 miles.
“I’m doing the run because I really believe that I should be doing more to promote the cause of the Black Lives Matter movement and the community of color in general. So many people are suffering in different ways,” he said.
He’s walked through his district and connected with people before, but he wanted the scope to stretch a little farther.
“It seemed to try and tour the community was a really meaningful thing,” he said. “I wanted to be able to give them the opportunity to feel like they’ve been seen. I wanted to be available to them, and I think just being able to provide that and leaving no one out, no place excluded, and giving that chance to every neighborhood was important to me in this.”
He didn’t want his run to be about him at all. He wanted people to mostly be aware of his cause. He said people deserve a voice and there are so many wonderful people of color in the community that he wished people knew about.
Some people have shown their support for Meekma.
John Kidd, program manager at FOC, is one of them. He spent one of the first legs of the run biking alongside Meekma. Kidd is also an advocate for change and wanted to support the cause.
The beginning of a long journey
Meekma started his quest at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Monument Square. He had run about 80 miles by the end of Sunday. As of Tuesday, he had finished about 110 miles.
He has been averaging about 20-30 miles and between 8 and 11 hours each day. His original plan was to get the 200 miles done in two to three days.
But if that sounds like a hefty goal, it was. After the first day, Meekma said his body was “pretty wrecked.” The run evolved into more of a march.
“None of it has gone the way I thought it was going to go,” he said. “I was more ambitious than I needed to be. It’s been a battle of body versus mind.”
But he’s still getting a lot out of his trip. He said it’s been pretty cool to be in every Racine neighborhood because people have been so kind and genuine.
One of the most moving things, he said, has been that the people he sees out doing stuff are similar. They’re out mowing their lawns, hanging around in the yard or gathering with friends.
“It doesn’t matter what color their skin is or what their belief is, people are just living their lives,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all pretty much the same. I wish the world could learn to treat everybody that way.”
Meekma hopes to complete the 200 miles by Saturday.
A person ‘to hitch a wagon to’
Wisialowski has known Meekma for eight years through FOC. He previously served as a program manager and now he’s the executive director.
“He’s got great leadership skills. He really knows how to rally the troops,” Wisialowski said. “When he gets behind something, he really wants to see it come to fruition.”
She said it’s clear he doesn’t want to just talk the talk, but also walk the walk and wants to be at the forefront of issues.
“I think as an executive director, as an alderman, as a father, husband and friend, he’s such a supportive, strong person to want to hitch a wagon to,” she said. “If you want something done, you go to Jason.”
The fact that he was taking on this run did not come as a surprise to Wisialowski.
“Jason is doing a really good thing. He’s creating awareness in our community that change needs to happen,” she said
The rest of Meekma’s schedule is as follows, for those interested in joining or watching:
- Wednesday: start time 7 a.m., walk 30 miles starting at Indiana Street and Maryland Avenue and ending at Lydian Drive and Hamilton Avenue. Total time: 10 hours
- Thursday: start time 8:30 a.m., walk 20 miles starting at Lydian Drive and Hamilton Avenue and ending at Washington Avenue and Taylor Avenue. Total time: 6.5 hours
- Friday: start time 8 a.m., walk 15 miles starting at Washington Avenue and Taylor Avenue and ending at 13th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Total time: 4.5 hours
- Saturday: start time 8 a.m., walk 25 miles starting at 13th Street and Wisconsin Avenue and ending at Monument Square. Total time: 8.5 hours
