Racine Ald. John Tate II complimented for criminal justice work during Evers' State of the State address

MADISON — Racine Alderman John Tate II was complimented during Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State Address Wednesday evening.

One of Evers’ campaign promises was criminal justice reform. Earlier this month, his office proposed a package of bills that would set incarceration limits for non-criminal supervision violations, expand earned release eligibility to include vocational or educational programs, and expand on a compliance credit to allow for shortened community supervision options.

Tate, who is a social worker and represents Racine’s 3rd District on the City Council, has been working on the state Parole Commission since June.

When he was appointed by Evers, Tate said his main goal was “to find ways to get people back to their communities.”

He continued, saying that Tate “has been doing a great job. Thank you for all your work on this issue John.”

Democrats in attendance applauded Tate, who was sitting in the gallery, with a standing ovation. Republicans provided scattered applause, with none of them shown standing in the video of the speech aired online.

Continuing on the theme of criminal justice reform, Evers talked about how he has restarted granting pardons to people convicted of felonies in Wisconsin.