RACINE — The City of Racine has committed to buy at least three electric vehicles by the end of 2020 with the goal of improving citywide air quality and public health.
Racine is one of 127 cities and 15 counties from 38 states that have committed to purchase more than 2,100 electric vehicles in total by the end of 2020, according to a City of Racine news release.
“We are committed to reducing the city’s carbon footprint by thinking strategically about transportation,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “Three new electric vehicles within the city fleet by the end of 2020, in addition to the six electric buses to be acquired through the Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program, put us on track to considerably reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the transportation sector.
At the same time, Racine’s Smart City designation allows for innovative partnerships that reduce costs associated with these technologies.”
The collaborative
Racine partnered with the Climate Mayors Electric Vehicle Purchasing Collaborative during the second annual Climate Mayors Summit on June 27 in Honolulu.
Launched in September, the collaborative is a partnership between Climate Mayors, the Electrification Coalition and Sourcewell. The program works with cities and other public agencies to accelerate the electrification of public fleets and provides technical expertise to purchasers.
It also has a program that reduces the costs and barriers to electrifying fleets and provides support with analysis and best practices for fleet electrification to cities as considering the switch to electric.
With 127 cities committing to the collaborative by the end of 2020, electric vehicle commitments have the potential to cut gas usage by up to 1 million gallons each year, transition to 25 million electric miles driven each year and add more than $75 million in purchasing power to the electric vehicle market, according to the release.
In agreeing to purchase electric vehicles through the collaborative, public agencies gain access to competitively solicited EVs and charging infrastructure, as well as innovative leasing options that allow cities to reduce electric vehicle costs by accessing state and federal tax credits.
“Cities across the country are demonstrating critical leadership by committing to transition their fleets to electrification, reducing our dependence on oil, while also improving our nation’s health, and our economic and national security,” said Ben Prochazka, Electrification Coalition vice president. “We hope other mayors around the country will see this as a call to action and plug their fleets into the Climate Mayors EV Purchasing Collaborative.”
