BURLINGTON — A boost in food-stamp benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a lifeline that could create a hardship for families when it is removed, Racine-area social service providers say.

With nearly 30,000 food-stamp recipients in Racine County, the impact could be widespread when the federal government halts the supplemental COVID support effective March 1, costing each family at least $95 a month.

While COVID might be fading as a public health concern, recipients who have grown dependent on the extra food-stamp support are losing benefits at a time when inflation and rising prices are making it harder to feed themselves.

Terri Plachy, executive director of Love Inc., a Burlington agency with a food pantry serving 300 families a month, said there has been a “buzz” among her clients about the approaching cut in food-stamps, known as the FoodShare program in Wisconsin.

“I hear a lot of nervousness and a lot of disappointment,” Plachy said of her agency’s clients.

The average monthly FoodShare allocation in Wisconsin currently is $281 for an individual, $516 for a couple or $740 for a family of three.

The federal government is halting the COVID supplements effective March 1, as President Joe Biden’s administration moves toward declaring the 3-year-old national public health emergency over.

Organizations fighting hunger in Wisconsin are cautioning that the cut in federal funding for the food-stamp program could hurt the economy by giving consumers less to spend at grocery stores and elsewhere.

Matt King, associate director of the Milwaukee-based Hunger Task Force, calculated that with more than 700,000 recipients in Wisconsin, the statewide loss could reach $1 billion when COVID food-stamp supplements are cut off.

“This is a huge issue,” King said.

The task force is urging low-income residents — served by its 300 partner agencies throughout the state — to explore school lunches, senior citizen programs and other options to make up the difference when their food-stamp benefits go down.

One of those partners is the Racine County Food Bank, which serves between 3,000 and 6,000 people a month at a dozen pantries supplied by the food bank at 2000 DeKoven Avenue, Racine.

Dan Taivalkoski, the food bank’s executive director, said he has seen forecasts showing that the average loss in FoodShare benefits will be $132 a month per person when the COVID supplements stop.

Anticipating a surge in demand at food pantries in response, Taivalkoski said his organization is restarting a restriction — lifted temporarily during COVID — that limits food pantry visitors to one shopping trip per month, so that supplies do not run short.

Of the loss in food-stamp benefits, he said, “The initial shock is going to be pretty significant.”

FoodShare, also sometimes known as SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides low-income families with monthly benefits for groceries, in an amount based on their household income.

According to the most recent data maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Human Services, the number of recipients in Racine County is 29,982.

A typical recipient shops first at food pantries for food that is free or discounted, then takes their food stamps to grocery stores to finish stocking up. The less they have to spend in food stamps, the more they rely on free pantries to keep food on the table at home.

Because of joblessness and other impacts of the COVID pandemic, the federal government in 2021 began extra allotments starting at $95 a month to help families manage during the crisis.

When that extra funding ends March 1, FoodShare recipients will see their monthly benefits drop back to pre-COVID levels.

Taivalkoski said the government’s action to boost food-stamp funding during COVID helped many families get through the pandemic without putting a strain on food pantries.

“It was a good fix,” he said. “There was no reason for anyone to be hungry.”

Knowing that the extra federal funding would not continue forever, the Racine County Food Bank has been bracing to meet the increased demand by building up its inventory.

“I’m certainly hoping that we are ready for it,” Taivalkoski said.

The food bank’s return to once-a-month shopping restrictions is likely to take effect around March 1.

Love Inc., which operates a food pantry on its campus at 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, has relaxed its income requirements to allow more people to use the food pantry, because of COVID as well as rising prices at the grocery stores.

Plachy said need has grown as more individuals or families stretch their dollars, some unable to qualify for FoodShare or other benefits.

“There are so many people right now who are just on the bubble,” she said.

Plachy said Love Inc. plans to work hard to help area food-stamp recipients when the federal funding cut reduces their benefits.

King said the emergency food system that includes Hunger Task Force and others statewide likely will not be sufficient to meet the need that is created when FoodShare benefits return to their pre-COVID levels.

In addition to urging clients to seek out school meal programs and other alternatives, the Hunger Task Force is encouraging food-stamp recipients to make sure they have applied for the most FoodShare support they can get.

King said he worries that some recipients are not even aware that their monthly checks are going down $95 or more when the federal government stops the extra COVID payments.

“We anticipated this cliff,” he said. “But it could harm a lot of people by catching them by surprise.”

