RACINE — Sendi Contreras was unsure how busy the day would be.

She co-owns Mexico Lindo, which moved to a new location in 2021, and Contreras didn’t know what to expect for that year’s Party on the Pavement.

She ended up being blown away by the crowds.

“It was just amazing,” Contreras said. “We were so packed. It was unexpected.”

Mexico Lindo, 600 Sixth St., will be one of many downtown businesses offering food, drinks and entertainment during the 20th annual Party on the Pavement on Saturday.

Party on the Pavement will celebrate two decades in Downtown Racine with more than 12 blocks of meals, beverages, street performers, games and live music, plus a road race to start the day.

The event starts at noon and takes place on Main Street from State Street to Seventh Street and Sixth Street from Lake Avenue to City Hall.

Admission to the area is free. Downtown Racine Corp. is expecting more than 15,000 attendees.

“We are excited and ready for an outstanding festival filled with more live music, vendors and activities than ever before,” Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director, said in a news release.

There will be several stages hosting live music, including blues, rock ’n roll, jazz, hip hop and R&B.

Mexico Lindo will have several types of music, including Tejano and a mariachi band. Saturday is Mexican Independence Day.

Street performances include the Division BMX Stunt Team that is scheduled to host shows at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on College Avenue and Sixth Street.

Sweatshop Movement, a hip-hop and breakdance group, will perform and host dance battles throughout the day on Wisconsin Avenue and Sixth Street.

Racine Wrestling will have matches from 2-3 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. on Sixth Street on the former Porter’s lot.

The Pound the Pavement 5K starts at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Sam Johnson Parkway, prior to Party on the Pavement. Anyone interested can pre-register at poundthepavement.5k.run.

Contreras said Party on the Pavement is “by far” one of Mexico Lindo’s busiest days.

In the past two years, she has enjoyed meeting new people, including small business owners on Sixth Street.

“It’s a great opportunity for all the small businesses … to get their name out there and meet each other, try all the foods,” Contreras said.

The events in 2021 and 2022 had good weather, and she hopes for the same this year.

“We’re hoping for good weather and that everybody comes out to support the small businesses,” Contreras said. “It’s fun. It’s a good time.”

