RACINE — For local residents seeking to close the racial divide in greater Racine, frank talk is an important step in the process of healing and conciliation.
A coalition of Racine organizations came together on Saturday morning to address racial issues affecting the community at a forum titled Race to End Racism. Held at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., the forum was organized by Coming Together Racine, the Racine Public Library and the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin. The purpose of the event was to open up discussions about implicit bias, mass incarceration and educational imbalances.
“We wanted to bring lots of groups together so that we can work on these issues together,” said Nick Demske, county supervisor for the 1st District and one of the organizers of the event. “We want people to know that things are already happening in the community to address these issues.”
Racine 3rd District Alderman John Tate II spoke about the dangers of implicit bias and how it affects how people form lasting opinions and viewpoints about other people.
“We have broad ideas about people who don’t live in our community, and that’s a problem,” said Tate. “We have to be able to expose ourselves to racial disparities and critically examine our own racial attitudes.”
Carl Fields, a community organizer for Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO), discussed the problems with mass incarceration in southeastern Wisconsin and across the country, comparing the prison system to a new form of slavery that disproportionately affects people of color.
“As a former convict on the path to being a full citizen again, I’m humbled to speak at an event like this,” said Fields. “I see this as a means of earning my way back into society.”
Scholastic input
Lastly, a panel of educators and high school students spoke about their firsthand experiences with race and education. The crowd was especially moved by the testimonials of Horlick High School students Tabria Snead and Luis Tapia. Snead described the hurdles of being a black student interacting with her teachers, while Tapia opened up about being an undocumented immigrant and the fears that accompany that status in the current political climate.
“Just talking about these topics is not enough,” said Aaron Eick, a history teacher at Horlick who was on the panel. “We have to stand up and stand together with these students.”
Going forward, the organizers of Race to End Racism hope that they can expose the greater Racine community to these issues with similar events that lead to decisive actions.
“This conversation needs to happen in other parts of Racine,” said Leland Pan of the YWCA.
