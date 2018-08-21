STONEWALL, Miss.— Rhythm-and-blues singer and composer Danny Pearson, who spent his childhood in Racine, died Friday at age 65 at a Mississippi hospital after a three-year battle with liver cancer.
Best known for the 1978 Top 20 R&B single, “What’s Your Sign Girl?” Pearson is being remembered as a man who loved music and his family above all else.
“All he ever wanted was an opportunity to do something good for his family,” said Jonas Pearson, Pearson’s brother. “He just wanted his family to be together and happy. All the work he did was to make that happen.”
Racine roots
Danny Pearson was born on Jan. 6, 1953, in Stonewall, Miss. He and his family moved to Racine in 1955. Danny was the fourth of 12 children born to Jesse Jr. Pearson and Christine Ducksworth-Pearson.
Jonas described Danny as the family’s golden child, “eccentric” and “gifted.” He attended Howell Elementary and Starbuck Middle schools and graduated from Case High School in 1971.
Jonas said Danny was well-read, with an interest in ham radios and music. “He sort of developed into this prodigy,” Jonas said.
The whole family is musical, Jonas said, and his brother naturally took to singing after hearing his parents singing at their home growing up. At the age of 16, Danny started playing piano and writing lyrics.
As they grew up, Jonas said, he and his brother often played music throughout Racine and formed the band Danny and Company.
“Racine was a place where every week, you could hear a battle of the bands,” said Jonas. “Racine was a hotbed for good music at that time. For Danny to come out of that was major.”
Headed to Hollywood
In 1974, Danny and Jonas decided to leave Racine and move to California to pursue their dreams of becoming famous musicians. They slept on the floor of a friend’s apartment and would make the 3½-hour trek to Hollywood as often as they could, hoping to be discovered.
One day, the brothers were almost hit by a car driven by Tony Sepe, singer Barry White’s manager. Sepe put the two up in a hotel that night and asked them to write new songs.
“That’s how it all started,” Jonas said.
Danny music career took off in the late 1970s, when he was signed to White’s Unlimited Gold Records label. Pearson released an album in 1978 called “Barry White Presents Mr. Danny Pearson.”
“What’s Your Sign, Girl?” reached No. 16 on the U.S. R&B charts and No. 108 on the Billboard 200 pop chart.
“Danny was very excited and ecstatic,” said Jonas. “He just embraced the life. I was taken aback by how we melded right into that lifestyle.”
Through the years, Danny continued working on side projects, while Jonas worked on the production side of the music industry.
Before his death, Danny was working on a new album titled “We The People,” which was slated for release late this year.
As his health declined, Danny found it increasingly difficult to work on the album, Jonas said, but his desire to continue was persistent.
“He was always saying, ‘We gotta get back to making the music,’ ” Jonas said.
