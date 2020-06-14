R&B Carpets and Flooring marks 30 years of growth

CALEDONIA — Serendipity is defined as the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way. For Caledonia businessman Brian Ramczyk, an ongoing 30-year entrepreneurial career owning R&B Carpets & Flooring has its roots in, of all things, the ability to do pull-ups. Eleven to be exact.
“I started in flooring back when I was a teenager at Horlick High School when I worked part-time at Ala Rug in 11th, 12th grade, around 1979-80,” Ramczyk recalled. “I thought it would be interesting work so I went down, applied and got hired. Carl Ammeian, the owner, said, ‘So you want to work here, huh? Can you do 12 pull-ups?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I think I can do 12 pull-ups.’ He said, ‘Oh, you think you can, huh? I got a pull-up bar upstairs. Come on up. If you can do 12 pull-ups, I’ll hire ya.’ I thought he was joking around. I followed him upstairs and, sure enough, he had a pull-up bar up there … I got to number 11 and he said to me, ‘You’re done. C’mon down. You’re hired. You can start tomorrow.’ ”
Ramczyk worked various jobs at all three of Ammeian’s Ala retail stores on Sixth Street in downtown Racine, including the flagship carpet store at Sixth Street and Park Avenue. He said he enjoyed the trust that Ammeian afforded him.
“He would give me stuff to do, tell me to watch the store and take off," he said. "It was nice. Customers coming and getting to talk to them at that age as a young kid, I enjoyed that.”
Entrepreneurial plunge
After graduating from Horlick in 1980, Ramczyk worked at Patrick Cudahy. Tiring of labor strife during a “big strike” at the pork processing plant, Ramczyk reconnected with a good friend, the two joining together in 1985 as R&B Carpet Service.
“We were subcontractors for different flooring stores throughout the area,” he recalled. “We got tired of doing all that, running all over, and thought ‘why don’t we just get our own place and sell and service our own products?’ — and that’s what we did.”
On April 30, 1990, they opened a 2,950-square-foot combination showroom-office-warehouse at 6214 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia as R&B Carpets and Flooring. Ramczyk bought out his partner’s share in 1995.
Marking the store’s 30th anniversary, Ramczyk is wrapping up a near doubling expansion of the business with the anticipated mid-June completion of a dedicated 2,880-square-foot warehouse.
“The building we’re in now, we outgrew it,” he said. “We ran out of room. We were fighting for space. The new warehouse is real big plus for us. It’s going to be really nice.”
An enduring passion for the business
From Ala Rug in 1979 to R&B in 2020, Ramczyk’s love of the floor covering business remains undiminished.
“I like doing it,” he explained. “Every day is different. It’s never a boring day.”
For Ramczyk, attentive personalized service is the operational golden rule.
“I like to talk and educate and help people out, put a smile on their face,” he said. “That’s my biggest joy. From what I hear, a lot of places don’t do that – they (customers) are just a job number.”
Many products, services
R&B Carpets and Flooring offers a large variety of both residential and commercial floor covering options, including carpet, vinyl, hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile and area rugs. Specialty products include backsplash tile, showers, and outdoor, boat, porch and recreational vehicle flooring. Major brands include Armstrong, Casabella, Dream Weaver, Interceramic, Mannington, Milliken, Mohawk and Shaw. All installations are done in-house and backed by a lifetime install guarantee.
“We do just about everything and anything having to do with flooring,” Ramcyyk said. “We don’t turn anything away. No job is too big or too small - we do them all.”
Over the years, Ramczyk said consumer preferences have shifted from discount big box stores back to small, independent hometown retailers.
“When I got into it, it was hard to compete with the big box stores,” he noted. “Now things have changed. People are looking to come to the flooring stores and have it done professionally. People are tired of dealing with the big box stores because the service isn’t there. At a flooring store it is.
"People are realizing now that if they want a good product and good service, they’re going to pay a little bit more — and they’re willing to do that.”
Credits customers, employees for success
Ramczyk thanks his customers for his continued success, citing their repeat business, customer referrals and priceless word-of-mouth advertising.
“If it wasn’t customers putting their trust in me, I wouldn’t be around,” he said.
Ramczyk also credits his brother Doug and his staff, noting he worked hard to “build up a good staff” over the years.
“They’re good-hearted and great,” he said. “I love working with them.”
Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau, R&B Carpets & Flooring is open Mondays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays
For more information, call 262-681-1886 or toll free at 1-800-400-1886, or visit randbcarpets.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.