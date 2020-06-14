R&B Carpets and Flooring marks 30 years of growth

CALEDONIA — Serendipity is defined as the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way. For Caledonia businessman Brian Ramczyk, an ongoing 30-year entrepreneurial career owning R&B Carpets & Flooring has its roots in, of all things, the ability to do pull-ups. Eleven to be exact.

“I started in flooring back when I was a teenager at Horlick High School when I worked part-time at Ala Rug in 11th, 12th grade, around 1979-80,” Ramczyk recalled. “I thought it would be interesting work so I went down, applied and got hired. Carl Ammeian, the owner, said, ‘So you want to work here, huh? Can you do 12 pull-ups?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I think I can do 12 pull-ups.’ He said, ‘Oh, you think you can, huh? I got a pull-up bar upstairs. Come on up. If you can do 12 pull-ups, I’ll hire ya.’ I thought he was joking around. I followed him upstairs and, sure enough, he had a pull-up bar up there … I got to number 11 and he said to me, ‘You’re done. C’mon down. You’re hired. You can start tomorrow.’ ”