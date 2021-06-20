Quilts of Valor Foundation honors Racine-native veteran

On her experience in the military, Gaskins said her experiences vary from others who have served, but that all who serve have something in common.

“Overall, I’ve had a positive military experience, yet there’s so many people in the military who’ve had hard tours and disastrous times,” said Major Gaskins. “We just see ourselves as doing what we need to do.”

About Quilts of Valor

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that makes “quality, handmade quilts that are machine- or hand-quilted,” according to its website.

The organization was founded in 2003 by Catherine Robert when she had a vivid dream when her son, Nat, was deployed in Iraq.

“I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over,” according to an anecdote from Roberts read by Kim Bekersky, a Wisconsin volunteer for QOV, at the event. “I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down in an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt.”

Roberts mentioned that the quilt in her dream made a dramatic change, with a message stating quilts are equivalent to healing.

The quilts are awarded to nominated service members or veterans from war, from family members to friends. The organization has awarded 270,000 quilts since 2003.

