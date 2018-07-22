CALEDONIA — After a three-hour-long meeting on July 9 on Payne and Dolan’s proposed quarry expansion, Caledonia officials are investigating some of the major arguments brought forward during the public hearing.
Village Clerk Karie Torkilsen said the Plan Commission does not plan on making a decision on the proposal at its meeting on July 30 but may to do so at its meeting on Aug. 27. Village officials are weighing whether to have a second public hearing at that August meeting; a second public hearing would need to be announced by July 30.
The July public hearing included testimony from local officials, business owners and Payne and Dolan employees in favor of the expansion and dozens of residents who spoke against it.
The proposal
The quarry was initially mined at the intersection of Three Mile and the railroad tracks west of Douglas Avenue in 1853 according to a presentation by Payne and Dolan Vice President Brian Endres and Natural Resources Manager Clint Weninger. The quarry east of Douglas was started in 1905, and the tunnel under Douglas Avenue was built in the 1970s.
Vulcan Materials Company operated the mine from 1958 until 2013 when Payne and Dolan, a third-generation company headquartered in Waukesha purchased the mine.
Without the expansion, Endres estimated the site would have around seven or eight years of production left and the material provided would be more expensive to extract because the company would have to tear down some of their permanent structures to mine underneath them. They estimated the expansion would add another 20-30 years to the quarry.
Payne and Dolan is requesting to rezone 31 acres of land from agricultural use to mining. Out of that, Endres said about 14 acres would actually be mined and the rest would be used as a buffer.
The proposal would have Charles Street shift to the east of the proposed site, which would be surrounded by berms. The rest of Payne and Dolan’s property to the east, Endres said, would be deed-restricted so that no more mining would be permitted.
“We thought it would be a good faith effort to show the community we’re serious about this being our final development phase for this quarry,” said Endres.
Endres said this expansion would also improve the area’s potential for reclamation once the mining is complete. Endres gave examples of other reclamation sites where Payne and Dolan had created a lakefront with space for potential housing or public recreation.
Supporters speak
At the July 9 public hearing, state Rep. Tom Weatherston, R-Caledonia, was the first to speak in favor of Payne and Dolan’s proposal. Weatherston said he has received comments from citizens concerned that the expansion would create dust, noise and increase traffic.
“It will not create these things. They already exist. We already have trucks, occasional dust, once in a while noise,” said Weatherson. “It’s already there.”
A handful of Racine-area business owners in construction, trucking and excavation also spoke about how the quarry benefited the area’s construction projects, their employees and taxpayers.
“We need that quarry to stay in business,” said Kevin Hokanson from A.W. Oakes and Son, a Racine-based utility and road construction company. “Road projects, the industrial parks, the homes, streets, driveways, the sidewalks, all need the materials. Every time we restrict a quarry from expanding or utilizing the natural resources, the taxpayers or private citizens pay.”
Robert Marema, a site foreman at Payne and Dolan who has worked there for 23 years and whose father worked there 18 years, vouched for Payne and Dolan’s treatment of its employees and how they try to mitigate issues such as dust.
“We take it seriously. Payne and Dolan treats us well and makes sure we have all we need to keep the dust down,” said Marema. “Everybody seems to be kind of hard to companies these days and they’re a pretty good corporate citizen across the entire state. All they’re asking is to do a little more business right here.”
The dissent
Dozens of people spoke in opposition to the proposed expansion including Richard Nyklewicz who, along with his wife Barbara, collected 150 signatures in opposition to the project. Nyklewicz also presented the minutes from a 1996 public meeting during which a quarry expansion proposal by Vulcan was turned down.
He also compared the assessments and property taxes paid by Payne and Dolan to the taxes paid by residential property owners. Nyklewicz alleged Payne and Dolan’s total acreage owned in Caledonia is 363.6 acres, their total assessment is about $2.26 million and that they paid $68,000 dollars in taxes, of which the village received $21,742.24.
By comparison, Nyklewicz said the 34 acres owned by taxpayers and property owners south of Johnson Street bordering the mine were assessed at $18.3 million in total and generated in taxes a total of $389,666.92 of which Caledonia received $124,340.
The Journal Times was unable to confirm Nyklewicz’s claims, but Village President Jim Dobbs said he wanted the village assessor to investigate those numbers before the hearing in August.
Several resident complained about dust coming from the quarry. One was Denise Lockwood.
Lockwood said that in her research covering We Energies’ Oak Creek power plant, she learned about particulate matter which the EPA classifies as a mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets that, when inhaled, can affect lung and heart health. Smaller particulates can enter the blood stream and spread to more parts of the body.
Lockwood said she would like to better understand how the mineral makeup of particulates alters their effects on the human body. Coal particulates have a proven negative affect on health but Lockwood said she didn’t know about limestone.
Other home owners were concerned with how the expansion would affect their property values and whether the mine’s blasting affected the foundations of their homes.
After the hearing concluded, the Plan Commission decided to ask village officials to investigate claims brought forward by the opposition.
Village Attorney Tim Pruitt said that if village officials planned on presenting new evidence, they may be required to call a second hearing to give Payne and Dolan and residents an opportunity to respond. Even if the village had decided to do a second hearing on July 9, there wasn’t adequate time to post the legally required notices.
The commission ultimately decided to table making a decision until the meeting on Aug. 27.
Same old stuff, just a different day. People move in next to a farm or a zoo and then complain about the noise and smell from the animals. NIMBY! Not In My Back Yard! Nevermind how many hundreds of people are directly affected by the jobs and the tens of thousands of taxpayers that get to pay less for virtually every construction project, both public and private, because the quarry materials are available locally. The few residents directly adjacent to the quarry have adopted the typical battle cry: "Hurray for me and to heck with anyone and everyone else!" The quarry has been there longer than any of these whiny babies has been alive, let alone owned property there. The village board has to take into account the thousands of residents who ARE in favor of the expansion but who don't have time to show up at a meeting. Just because a small BUT LOUD group stomps their collective feet is NOT sufficient reason to deny this expansion. The small BUT LOUD group protesting this expansion is NOT representative of the vast majority of village residents.
Proof please? Have you done a survey? There were folks at the meeting who would NOT be directly impacted by the expansion and spoke against because they realize it is not smart-growth for this community.
You know, I suppose there were a few folks in towns like Cripple Creek, CO, and Deadwood, SD, San Francisco CA and others, that said a gold mine "is not smart growth for the community."
Nice spot on post!!TBT... quarry is needed and was there before 99% of the dwellers. loud people will always show up...it is a media thing...
The answer to this expansion stupidity is glaringly simple. No.
Caledonia reps are elected to represent the Caledonia citizens. The Caledonia citizens do not want it, and for very good reasons. Enough said.
But, hopefully, if they have another hearing it will be in space large enough to allow all citizens to speak, all citizens to hear and see and w/o penalizing folks when there is not ample parking with a ticket.
Get your act together now Caledonia, you don't have much time to come up with a smart growth plan. Folks live here for a reason, and it isn't because of mining.
" Folks live here for a reason, and it isn't because of mining." Let's see here.....Mining operations began in in 1853 and 1905. Obviously the "folks that live here" were well aware of the presence of a mining operation in the vicinity and had no problem with it when they moved in. So why now the big stink? Its the same flawed argument when some moves into the vicinity near an airport then starts complaining about the noise. And contrary to your statement, there are reasons that folks live here because of mining. Its called having a job.
Your argument is flawed. Payne and Dolan employs TWELVE people at the Caledonia site. If the entire TWELVE employees live in Caledonia, out of a population of 26,000 that % would be approx. .0004 % - certainly a moot point, I'm sure you would agree. And as to your argument regarding mining, no the folks that live close to the proposed EXPANSION of the mine, did not expect such expansion - it was not part of the equation. Caledonia is a bedroom community, a destination community and I would argue that most do not move here to be close to a job. Most, I would argue, are farmers or commute, which they are fine with. Caledonia's tax base is residential and it has served them well. Mining in the middle of a community is not smart-growth - Payne and Dolan has 7 years left as it currently exists. Perfect, time for Caledonia to move on, as well as P & D.
Small note on farming/agriculture and particulates when combined with urban auto and industrial emmissions.---- "new study says that emissions from farms outweigh all other human sources of fine-particulate air pollution in much of the United States,"... "The culprit: fumes from nitrogen-rich fertilizers and animal waste that combine in the air with industrial emissions to form solid particles"........Interesting report--downside to everything it seems. Maybe living in your own little piece of heaven won't stop bad air. http://www.earth.columbia.edu/articles/view/3281
@ ordmm: you forgot to mention, from your cited article:
The good news: if industrial emissions decline in coming decades, as most projections say, fine-particle pollution will go down even if fertilizer use doubles as expected.
And further: The fact that agricultural emissions must combine with other pollutants to make aerosols “is good news,” said Bauer. Most projections say that tighter regulation, cleaner sources of electricity and higher-mileage vehicles will cut industrial emissions enough by the end of this century that farm emissions will be starved of the other ingredients necessary to create aerosols. A study this January showed that global industrial nitrogen oxide emissions declined from 2005 to 2014, even as farm emissions boomed. (Fast-growing China and India are exceptions.)
However it goes, air pollution is not good, I think we can all agree on that. I don't argue the fact that farm fertilizer, sulfates...creates massive run-off into watersheds...something must be done about that. Caledonia is dealing with WE particulates, well contamination and farm fertilizer as well as P & D's already existing particulates and dust. Do we really need to add to that, solely for the sake of a company keeping 12 jobs in Caledonia and the convenience of local construction companies trucking needs and their profit and loss?
Wrong-O mon amie, my argument IS NOT flawed. The mine was there looooong before Caledonia became , as you say, a "bedroom community". In fact, the operation was there looooong before Caledonia was even Caledonia for cryin' out loud. You say that the mine only employs 12 people? Well whoop de doo. They may only employ 12 people, but then there are the people employed by the trucking companies that haul the rock to the sites were construction companies have hired people to utilize that rock in constructing a facility that will eventually employ people to produce a product to sell to the general public, which will have to pay a sales tax for that product which will end up in the state coffers......shall I continue? It's called, and I know you're going to go ballistic to hear this, trickle down economics. Your "bedroom community" argument collapses on this plain and simple premise: If you don't like the smell of fish or the sound of boat horns going off in the morning, don't live in a fishing town.
You all know Me ... You said that perfectly. I totally agree!!
saly....Unlike your thinking......Caledonia reps are elected to represent the Caledonia!! Not just a handful of people. They are elected to do what is best for the whole community! Just another NIMBY!!!!!!
