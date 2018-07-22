Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — After a three-hour-long meeting on July 9 on Payne and Dolan’s proposed quarry expansion, Caledonia officials are investigating some of the major arguments brought forward during the public hearing.

Village Clerk Karie Torkilsen said the Plan Commission does not plan on making a decision on the proposal at its meeting on July 30 but may to do so at its meeting on Aug. 27. Village officials are weighing whether to have a second public hearing at that August meeting; a second public hearing would need to be announced by July 30.

The July public hearing included testimony from local officials, business owners and Payne and Dolan employees in favor of the expansion and dozens of residents who spoke against it.

The proposal

The quarry was initially mined at the intersection of Three Mile and the railroad tracks west of Douglas Avenue in 1853 according to a presentation by Payne and Dolan Vice President Brian Endres and Natural Resources Manager Clint Weninger. The quarry east of Douglas was started in 1905, and the tunnel under Douglas Avenue was built in the 1970s.

Vulcan Materials Company operated the mine from 1958 until 2013 when Payne and Dolan, a third-generation company headquartered in Waukesha purchased the mine.

Without the expansion, Endres estimated the site would have around seven or eight years of production left and the material provided would be more expensive to extract because the company would have to tear down some of their permanent structures to mine underneath them. They estimated the expansion would add another 20-30 years to the quarry.

Payne and Dolan is requesting to rezone 31 acres of land from agricultural use to mining. Out of that, Endres said about 14 acres would actually be mined and the rest would be used as a buffer.

The proposal would have Charles Street shift to the east of the proposed site, which would be surrounded by berms. The rest of Payne and Dolan’s property to the east, Endres said, would be deed-restricted so that no more mining would be permitted.

“We thought it would be a good faith effort to show the community we’re serious about this being our final development phase for this quarry,” said Endres.

Endres said this expansion would also improve the area’s potential for reclamation once the mining is complete. Endres gave examples of other reclamation sites where Payne and Dolan had created a lakefront with space for potential housing or public recreation.

Supporters speak

At the July 9 public hearing, state Rep. Tom Weatherston, R-Caledonia, was the first to speak in favor of Payne and Dolan’s proposal. Weatherston said he has received comments from citizens concerned that the expansion would create dust, noise and increase traffic.

“It will not create these things. They already exist. We already have trucks, occasional dust, once in a while noise,” said Weatherson. “It’s already there.”

A handful of Racine-area business owners in construction, trucking and excavation also spoke about how the quarry benefited the area’s construction projects, their employees and taxpayers.

“We need that quarry to stay in business,” said Kevin Hokanson from A.W. Oakes and Son, a Racine-based utility and road construction company. “Road projects, the industrial parks, the homes, streets, driveways, the sidewalks, all need the materials. Every time we restrict a quarry from expanding or utilizing the natural resources, the taxpayers or private citizens pay.”

Robert Marema, a site foreman at Payne and Dolan who has worked there for 23 years and whose father worked there 18 years, vouched for Payne and Dolan’s treatment of its employees and how they try to mitigate issues such as dust.

“We take it seriously. Payne and Dolan treats us well and makes sure we have all we need to keep the dust down,” said Marema. “Everybody seems to be kind of hard to companies these days and they’re a pretty good corporate citizen across the entire state. All they’re asking is to do a little more business right here.”

The dissent

Dozens of people spoke in opposition to the proposed expansion including Richard Nyklewicz who, along with his wife Barbara, collected 150 signatures in opposition to the project. Nyklewicz also presented the minutes from a 1996 public meeting during which a quarry expansion proposal by Vulcan was turned down.

He also compared the assessments and property taxes paid by Payne and Dolan to the taxes paid by residential property owners. Nyklewicz alleged Payne and Dolan’s total acreage owned in Caledonia is 363.6 acres, their total assessment is about $2.26 million and that they paid $68,000 dollars in taxes, of which the village received $21,742.24.

By comparison, Nyklewicz said the 34 acres owned by taxpayers and property owners south of Johnson Street bordering the mine were assessed at $18.3 million in total and generated in taxes a total of $389,666.92 of which Caledonia received $124,340.

The Journal Times was unable to confirm Nyklewicz’s claims, but Village President Jim Dobbs said he wanted the village assessor to investigate those numbers before the hearing in August.

Several resident complained about dust coming from the quarry. One was Denise Lockwood.

Lockwood said that in her research covering We Energies’ Oak Creek power plant, she learned about particulate matter which the EPA classifies as a mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets that, when inhaled, can affect lung and heart health. Smaller particulates can enter the blood stream and spread to more parts of the body.

Lockwood said she would like to better understand how the mineral makeup of particulates alters their effects on the human body. Coal particulates have a proven negative affect on health but Lockwood said she didn’t know about limestone.

Other home owners were concerned with how the expansion would affect their property values and whether the mine’s blasting affected the foundations of their homes.

After the hearing concluded, the Plan Commission decided to ask village officials to investigate claims brought forward by the opposition.

Village Attorney Tim Pruitt said that if village officials planned on presenting new evidence, they may be required to call a second hearing to give Payne and Dolan and residents an opportunity to respond. Even if the village had decided to do a second hearing on July 9, there wasn’t adequate time to post the legally required notices.

The commission ultimately decided to table making a decision until the meeting on Aug. 27.

