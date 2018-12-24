RACINE — Multiple people affiliated with Racine Unified School District have raised questions about how adequately the district has provided resources for its dual-language program, which is geared toward creating bilingual students in English and Spanish.
District officials have defended their resource-purchasing decisions. Assistant Director of Instruction Jill Ries said that the resources provided to dual language classrooms target “innovation in 21st century teaching” and “give our students multiple modalities of learning and opportunities for learning.”
In particular, the middle school science textbooks provided for the dual-language program have been criticized.
Although the science courses are supposed to be taught entirely in Spanish, the online-only books provided were written in English and have been incompletely translated into Spanish. Classrooms have only been recently provided with computers that can access the textbooks, and the number of students outnumbers the number of computers provided.
The dual-language situation
A parent, a dual-language science teacher and a retired teacher — all of whom spoke with The Journal Times on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution from the school district — said that dual-language classrooms are lacking in the resources (both physical and digital) needed to effectively instruct the hundreds of students in Racine Unified’s dual-language program.
In kindergarten, dual-language program students receive about 90 percent of their daily instruction in Spanish and 10 percent in English. In middle school, instruction is 40 percent dual language Spanish and 60 percent English. Science is one of the only subjects that is always taught entirely in Spanish, from kindergarten all the way through eighth grade.
“This program enrolls both native English speakers and bilingual children acquiring Spanish as a second language, and native Spanish speakers acquiring English as their second language,” according to RUSD’s website. “Students work in both Spanish and English in the middle school dual-language program, increasing their language proficiency while learning academic core content.”
Eight elementary schools and three middle schools — Starbuck, Mitchell and Jerstad-Agerholm — offer the dual-language program. There are 286 middle school students enrolled in the dual-language program across the district, RUSD reported.
An internet connection is necessary to access the middle-school science books, which are provided by a California-based company called TCI. The exact same texts were provided to monolingual/English classes, according to Racine Unified.
RUSD said it provided 10 laptops per dual-language program classroom so that the students could access the translated text while in class.
However, the teacher who spoke with The Journal Times said that dual language classrooms in her/his school received only five to six computers per classroom and that they arrived after Thanksgiving break, more than a month after RUSD said they did.
There have also been complaints among dual-language teachers that the district has cut back on purchasing tangible resources for courses at all grade levels, leaving teachers to “figure it out” more often.
Janell Decker, the assistant director of curriculum and instruction, and Robin Rivas, executive director of bilingual and English-language learners, defended the district’s decision to encourage “blended learning.”
Blended learning is a teaching approach where teachers use multiple instructional techniques simultaneously. In science, for example, one group of students could be doing an experiment while others collaboratively work on an assignment and others read from the textbook. The groups could then rotate between tasks.
The teacher who spoke with The Journal Times said that “blended learning” doesn’t work with larger class sizes, and that some dual-language program classes have more than two dozen students per teacher.
“(Teaching a blended-learning classroom) is easier said than done, especially if you can imagine a class with over 30 kids in it,” the teacher said. “Delivery (of lessons) is almost secondary to classroom management. If you’re doing blended learning in a class of that size, it is really, really difficult.”
How do they pick the books?
Rivas and Ries both said that it can be very difficult to even find good resources for the dual-language program, which sometimes makes finding quality texts and materials for Spanish classrooms seemingly impossible.
“It’s not fiscally beneficial for publishers to have things in multiple languages,” Rivas said.
This lack of profitability diminishes the number of options that curriculum committees — which are filled by administrators, teachers, instructional coaches, parents and faculty members — have to choose from when selecting classroom resources.
“You’re looking for the best quality that you can, and you’re also looking for resources that can be supplemented,” Rivas explained. “On all of our committees, we do heavy recruiting of dual-language teachers to be on those committees, because they need to look at that language that the translation is done in.”
Although Rivas said the science textbooks in question are “a very good translation,” a teacher claimed “we clearly didn’t evaluate this Spanish text very well.”
In addition to the textbooks, RUSD officials said that a handful of other resources were provided to dual-language program teachers, including digital interactive workbooks that can be printed out, experiment kits, and a binder full of supplemental resources in Spanish that can be copied and given to teachers.
Ries said that financial restraints always play a factor in resource-purchasing situations, but she added that — even if money had been no object — the committee would likely have chosen the same, or similar, resources it did.
“The way we purchased this year was a little bit different, and part of that was due to fiscal responsibility and some of it was due to committee recommendations, but we did not purchase a single book for every student (in science classes in grades 6-12) in the district. So each teacher gets a classroom set of books to use as a resource,” Ries said, although each Advanced Placement student gets their own book at the high school level.
On top of that, Ries explained why buying physical textbooks isn’t done anymore: “You cannot purchase anything anymore that doesn’t have online components, and so the cost-effectiveness and the actual effectiveness with teaching are now in blended components. It does not make sense anymore to purchase a book for every student to carry around in their 50-pound backpack.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well, I'm one of those who believe if you are in the USA, you speak the language. Those entering the USA must assimilate and adopt our language and culture. Unfortunately it is too late. We have already went too far with this whole thing. My grandparents came here and had to learn the language and adapt. And we have Spanish and English Kindergarten classes why? ( I guess you know where I stand on immigration ).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.