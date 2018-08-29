Questions and answers about Medicare savings programs

You have to admit, Medicare is not the simplest program to understand. But there are good reasons to learn all you can about its benefits, especially if it means extra money in your pockets! There are two areas that I would like to address today that could save you or someone you know a lot of money. The Medicare Savings Programs and Extra Help for Medicare Part D are two programs that are underused in Racine County. We are looking for the people who qualify for these money-saving programs. Read these frequently asked questions and answers to see if you are one of them!
What are Medicare Savings Programs? Medicare Savings Programs assist seniors with limited incomes and assets to pay for some or all of Medicare’s premiums, deductibles and co-pays.
What do Medicare Savings Programs help pay for? Depending on your income, they will pay for the Part B premium and possibly Part A and B deductibles and co-payments.
What is the Part B premium? Unless you are already on a special program, everyone on Medicare has the Part B premium automatically deducted from their Social Security checks each month. In 2018, that amount is $134 for most.
How low does my income need to be in order to qualify for Medicare Savings Programs? People with incomes of up to $1,366 per month or couples with a combined income of up to $1,852 per month.
What is counted as income? All of your income is counted including social security, pensions, annuities, veteran’s benefits, rental income, etc. Also, you must include the amount that is automatically withdrawn from your social security check to pay for the Medicare Part B premium as part of your income.
What are the asset guidelines to be eligible for the program? Individuals must have assets or resources less than $7,560 and couples must have assets below $11,340.
What exactly qualifies as an “asset?” Your assets include money in checking accounts, savings accounts, CD’s, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, investments, cash and any real estate other than your home.
Does my house or car count as an asset? The house you are living in and your car are not counted as assets.
What is “Extra Help” for Part D? Extra Help—formerly known as Low Income Subsidy (LIS)—is a program that helps people with limited income and assets pay for the premiums, deductibles and co-pays for their Medicare Part D prescription drug insurance. Like the Medicare Savings Programs it looks at peoples’ incomes and assets to determine how much help you can get.
How much income can I have and still qualify for Extra Help? Your income can be up to $1,518/month for an individual or $2,058/month for couples.
How many assets can I have and still be eligible for Extra Help? Individuals can have up to $12,600 and couples can have up to $25,150.
If I don’t qualify for Extra Help can I still get Part D drug coverage? Yes. Your denial of Extra Help does not affect your eligibility for a Part D plan.
If my income is low enough but I have too many assets, is there anything I can qualify for? Senior Care is a low-cost prescription drug program that considers only your income and not your assets. You may want to check out this program if you have too many assets for Extra Help but have a smaller income.
I think I meet the qualifications! How do I apply for the program? Contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) at #262-833-8777 for more information about these programs. They will guide you through the application process.
It looks like I have just a little too much income and assets. Does it pay to look into this further? Definitely YES! The benefit specialists may be able to help identify some things that are not counted toward the limits, such as money set aside for a burial account. If you are close to the qualifying guidelines you should call Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) at #262-833-8777 to ask specific questions or to make an appointment.
I know I don’t qualify, but I think my neighbor might. How can I find help for her/him? Call Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) at #262-833-8777 for more information. There are brochures and fliers that can be sent to you or your neighbor.
I am part of a church or civic group that might be interested in receiving more information about these programs. How can I best get this information to my group? Call Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) at #262-833-8777 for brochures, fliers and/or an outreach specialist to contact you regarding a presentation about these programs. The more people we can reach with this information, the better!
For more information about Medicare Savings Programs or Extra Help for Medicare Part D please call the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) at #262-833-8777
