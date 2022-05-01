Questions and Answers about Medicare Savings Programs and Extra Help

Understanding Medicare can be challenging! But it is worth the effort to learn how to make the most of your Medicare options. It is also important to learn about the Medicare related benefit programs that can save you money if you qualify. The Medicare Savings Programs and Extra Help for Medicare Part D assist eligible people with their Medicare costs and Part D prescription drug costs. Read these frequently asked questions and answers to see if these programs could help you or someone you know.

What are Medicare Savings Programs? Medicare Savings Programs assist seniors with limited incomes and assets to pay for some or all of Medicare’s premiums, deductibles and co-pays.

What do Medicare Savings Programs help pay for? Depending on your income, they will pay for the Part B premium and possibly Part A and B deductibles and co-payments.

What is the Part B premium? Unless you are already on a special program, most people with Medicare have the Part B premium automatically deducted from their Social Security checks each month. In 2022, the standard Part B premium is $170.10.

How low does my income need to be in order to qualify for Medicare Savings Programs? The 2022 monthly income limit for an individual is $1,528 per month or for a couple the limit is $2,059 per month.

What is counted as income? All of your income is counted including social security, pensions, annuities, veteran’s benefits, rental income, etc. Also, you must include the amount that is automatically withdrawn from your social security check to pay for the Medicare Part B premium as part of your income.

What are the asset guidelines to be eligible for the program? Individuals must have assets or resources less than $8,400 and couples must have assets below $12,600.

What exactly qualifies as an “asset?” Your assets include money in checking accounts, savings accounts, CD’s, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRAs, investments, cash and any real estate other than your home.

Does my house or car count as an asset? The house you are living in and your car are not counted as assets.

What is “Extra Help” for Part D? Extra Help — also known as Low Income Subsidy (LIS) — is a program that helps people with limited income and assets pay for the premiums, deductibles and co-pays for their Medicare Part D prescription drug insurance. Just like the Medicare Savings Programs, your income and assets are considered for determining how much help you can get.

How much income can I have and still qualify for Extra Help? Your income can be up to $1,698/month for an individual or $2,288/month for couples.

What is the asset limit to be eligible for Extra Help? Individuals can have up to $14,010 and couples can have up to $27,950.

If I don’t qualify for Extra Help can I still get Part D drug coverage? Yes. Whether or not you qualify for Extra Help does not affect your eligibility for a Part D plan.

If my income is low enough but I am over the asset limit, are there any other programs I can qualify for? Senior Care is a low-cost prescription drug program that considers only your income — not your assets. You may want to check out this program if you are over the asset limit for Extra Help but still have limited income.

For more information about Medicare Savings Programs or Extra Help for Medicare Part D please call the benefits specialists at Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County at 262-833-8777.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0