Quarry proposal on Burlington farm draws more opposition from neighboring manufacturer

BURLINGTON — New opposition is emerging to plans for turning an old family farm along McHenry Street into a quarry operation to clear space for a bigger industrial park.

Another neighboring business, Ardagh Group Inc., is urging Burlington city officials to reject the proposal out of concern that the quarry would disturb the surrounding area with dust.

Located at 815 McHenry St., Ardagh is a glass manufacturing business where officials fear the proposed mining operation would create unhealthy conditions for workers and would disrupt existing business operations.

“We have significant concerns,” Ardagh’s company attorney, Daniel Ahasay, told the Burlington City Council on Tuesday.

The city is considering a request from Reesman Co. for rezoning and a permit for a 75-acre farm at 808-892 McHenry St., located at the northeast corner of the Highway 11 bypass and Highway P.

The former Sullivan family farm has a large hill that Reesman wants to spend 10 to 12 years excavating for sand and gravel to be used as raw material in road construction and other industrial uses. Once the quarry work is done and the hill is leveled, Reesman would redevelop the site for expansion of the nearby Burlington Industrial Park.

Reesman and city officials say the project would generate economic growth and expand Burlington’s tax base, easing the property tax burden on other landowners.

“This ultimately allows the City of Burlington to grow,” company chairman J.R. Reesman told the council Tuesday.

Neighbors, however, have opposed the project out of concern that the above-ground sand and gravel quarry would create unhealthy dust, noise and traffic congestion for surrounding businesses and residents.

Reesman officials have forecast that they would extract 200,000 tons of sand and gravel annually over a period of 10 to 12 years.

A similar debate in the early 1990s prompted city officials at the time to reject Reesman’s plan at the same farm property.

At an October meeting on the new proposal, Burlington Plan Commission members heard opposition from nearby homeowners as well as LDV Inc., a neighboring business affiliated with the Lynch Auto Group.

The Plan Commission is scheduled to resume consideration of the issue at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Common Council Chambers at 224 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public.

The City Council held a public hearing Tuesday on the rezoning request for the project.

Ardagh representatives urged city officials to deny the rezoning needed to allow mining of the old farm property.

Amy Brattain, sustainability director for the company, told aldermen that the Reesman mining activities would present a health hazard for Ardagh workers, create unsafe traffic congestion and possibly disrupt plans for new solar energy installations.

Brattain said her company is committed to safeguarding its workers.

“We want to make sure,” she said, “that we ourselves are protected.”

