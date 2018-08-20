MOUNT PLEASANT — Those hoping to swim in Quarry Lake before the cold weather hits might be disappointed, as the beach may remain closed to swimmers for the rest of the summer season due to safety concerns.
“I cannot emphasize enough the fact that safety of all visitors to Quarry Lake Park and all Racine County parks is our top priority,” said Julie Anderson, Racine County’s director of public works and development services. “There are no lifeguards on duty at Quarry Lake, and swimming is at the risk of anyone who enters the water.”
Throughout May, the lake was partially drained and crews pumped water out of the lake and into the Root River for 6-8 hours per day, Monday through Thursday, according to Anderson.
In mid-June, about 3,000 tons of fresh sand was dumped at the beach, replacing sediment and sludge from decaying leaves and vegetation, Anderson said.
The beach was scheduled to reopen by July 4. But a shortage of rain since then has created issues that affect the safety at Quarry Lake for swimming.
Anderson said that the water level has not yet risen enough for a “safe shelf” in the shallow swim/buoyed area. Instead, there is a deep dropoff.
“There is no viable area for ‘wading’ in the lake near the beach at this time,” Anderson said.
Anderson said that although the county is investigating ways to partially open the beach for more experienced Quarry Lake swimmers before fall, the beach is currently closed to all swimmers.
Onshore areas of Quarry Lake Park, including the dog park and the fishing piers, remain open to the public.
The parking lot also is set to be repaired this fall, with that project hopefully completed this year, Anderson said.
No cliff diving allowed
Anderson reminds the public that cliff diving at Quarry Lake is illegal, and fines are assessed to anyone caught.
“Cliff diving is extremely dangerous due to rock outcrops beneath the water surface, and safety is our No. 1 concern,” Anderson said. “The cliff diving is even more dangerous right now due to the lower water levels in the Quarry Lake.”
Use to love that place when younger. High dive off the board on the pier and cliff jumping. The water is now so bad I wouldn’t even consider swimming in it.
It has always been swim at your own risk...many swimmers/ lap swim early in the morning ..nice!!
The biggest mistake the county ever made was blasting a wall to create a beach back in the 1970’s. The water clarity was pristine prior to becoming the county’s largest toilet.
Interesting
Amen.
