RACINE — Beach- and park-goers looking to enjoy the warm weather before winter won’t be able to use Quarry Lake Park — except its dog park — for about a week, starting Wednesday.
Monday, officials from Racine County announced the park will be closed from Wednesday through Oct.4, weather permitting, while work is performed to try to improve the lake's water quality.
Julie Anderson, director of Racine county Public Works and Development, said a contractor will be on site performing work that includes applying "a safe treatment to eradicate algae growth in the lake.”
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is overseeing the work and has issued permits to apply the treatment. The treatment is expected to cover the entire 17 acres of the Quarry Lake at a cost of about $24,000. The county budgeted the money as a 2018 expense which the Racine County Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee also approved.
The Karen A. Nelson Dog Park at Quarry Lake Park will remain open during the project.
Past issues
Maintaining Quarry Lake has been a struggle for the county this year.
In August the lake was closed for safety reasons. According to officials, the lack of significant rainfall during the summer meant there was not enough water to safely wade into the deeper ends of the lake.
The park has not reopened, and Anderson said water levels “remained very low throughout most of the summer, and there wasn’t a walkable beach/swim entry area before the very steep drop-off in the roped-off swim area.”
The county had hoped to reopen the lake before fall.
In June, the park was closed for several weeks as the county removed some of the dirty sand by truck or pushed it further into the lake, and added 3,000 tons of fresh sand as a park upgrade.
Water was also drained from the lake.
