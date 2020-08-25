Quarry Lake Park to close for repairs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Quarry Lake Park will close beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, to allow for repair work on a collapsed pipe that created a large sinkhole earlier this month.

Julie Anderson, Racine County director of public works and development services, said the temporary park closure is necessary to allow the contractor, A.W. Oakes & Son, to mobilize heavy equipment and replacement pipes.

“We remain hopeful for a full park reopening by Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. We urge the public to stay away from the park while the contractor is working on site,” Anderson said.

A.W. Oakes & Son will replace a section of storm water pipe approximately 150 feet long, 6 feet in diameter and about 20 feet below the surface. The pipe collapsed during a severe storm Aug. 10.

The lower portion of the park may reopen earlier for access to swimming, fishing and the beach.

Additional information may be found on the Racine County Parks webpage at racinecounty.com/parks.

