MOUNT PLEASANT — Few things go better together than a hot day at the beach and residents can once again experience that at Quarry Lake Park, 3533 Northwestern Ave.
With summer weather finally here, Racine County officials are reminding residents that the Quarry Lake Park beach has been restored and is open and safe for swimming.
Restoration was conducted in 2018 as crews drained and treated the water, eradicated algae growth in the lake and brought in about 3,000 tons of fresh sand for the beach.
The sediment and old sand were either trucked away or pushed into the lake with the knowledge of the state Department of Natural Resources.
Quarry Lake’s water quality has since passed weekly tests by the City of Racine Health Department.
County officials are reminding residents about the risks of swimming at the park, especially ahead of the coming weekend, when the park will be crowded with the pop-up biergarten festival taking place there. Officials remind park visitors that no lifeguards are on duty and signs are posted that swimming is “at your own risk.”
Raise a stein
BrewFest Partners is hosting a pop-up biergarten festival at Quarry Lake Park beginning today and running through Sunday.
The festival is the first beer garden held at a Racine County park since the County Board in April approved an application procedure and ordinance changes to allow vendors to hold such events.
The special events schedule for the pop-up biergarten festival is as follows:
- Thursday: Racine Food Truck Rally, 3-8 p.m.
- Friday: Ceremonial keg tapping with free beer, 3 p.m.
- Saturday: Live music by Vern and the Originals, 5-9 p.m.; stein-hoisting competition, 8 p.m.
On another note, county officials are advising park visitors that the Quarry Lake parking lot is being prepared for rehabilitation, which will require a closure at the end of July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.