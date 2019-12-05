Q&A: Yorkville's first administrator, Mike McKinney

YORKVILLE — With the new year, current Yorkville Clerk-Treasurer Mike McKinney will become the village’s first-ever administrator/clerk.
The 43-year-old Mount Pleasant resident and New Berlin native has been with Yorkville since August 2013, when it was still a town.
McKinney is a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate, having obtained master’s degrees in both public administration and urban planning.
Though he already essentially fills the role of an administrator, McKinney said he is excited to officially start. The Journal Times sat down with him to discuss his new role and what he hopes to accomplish.
What has kept you working at Yorkville for almost the past seven years?
I originally took the clerk-treasurer position because that was what I had an interest in, was being a clerk and treasurer. I did have experience in the past working as an administrator-clerk-treasurer in the Village of Arlington which is just north of Madison. It was a small community: 850 people. I believe I started there in 2010 and I worked there until 2012. It was fine. It wasn’t necessarily what I envisioned myself doing in the future. I kind of saw myself more on the clerk-treasurer side — working in elections, tax collection, licensing, being involved with the meetings as far as agendas and minutes and all that.
That was more the route I saw myself going. I kind of just fell into the position of administrator-clerk. I’ve been, in my opinion, functioning as an administrator already. Even though I didn’t have the title, I was the chief administrative officer of the village. It’s really where I have been for the past two years, especially once everything started with Foxconn. That’s where everything really started to pick up, started to change.
Have you been enjoying the more administrative role so far?
It’s stressful, but any job is. But I was willing to move into that role more officially just because I’ve been doing it, I’m used to it; I don’t have a problem doing it. I’ve become more accustomed to functioning in that capacity.
What’s something that you’re looking to accomplish in your new role — whether it be development, maintaining roads or anything else?
At this point, it’s not that I have any personal or professional goals as far as this position. Maintaining, obviously, continuity in government — that would be the important part — also helping the Village Board working through any issues with development. We’re going to be looking at expanding our Sewer Utility plant and drilling a second well for the Water Utility, so I’ll be involved in those two processes. I want to help steer the Village Board along, help them in their decision-making processes, make sure they’re getting information that helps them make those decisions.