Q&A: Yorkville's first administrator, Mike McKinney

That was more the route I saw myself going. I kind of just fell into the position of administrator-clerk. I’ve been, in my opinion, functioning as an administrator already. Even though I didn’t have the title, I was the chief administrative officer of the village. It’s really where I have been for the past two years, especially once everything started with Foxconn. That’s where everything really started to pick up, started to change.

Have you been enjoying the more administrative role so far?

It’s stressful, but any job is. But I was willing to move into that role more officially just because I’ve been doing it, I’m used to it; I don’t have a problem doing it. I’ve become more accustomed to functioning in that capacity.

What’s something that you’re looking to accomplish in your new role — whether it be development, maintaining roads or anything else?

At this point, it’s not that I have any personal or professional goals as far as this position. Maintaining, obviously, continuity in government — that would be the important part — also helping the Village Board working through any issues with development. We’re going to be looking at expanding our Sewer Utility plant and drilling a second well for the Water Utility, so I’ll be involved in those two processes. I want to help steer the Village Board along, help them in their decision-making processes, make sure they’re getting information that helps them make those decisions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.