Q&A: Unified superintendent reflects on accomplishments, looks to future

To continue a momentum toward raising student achievement, really focusing on a few key things like numeracy, literacy, social-emotional learning and to continue to build on the momentum we have with the Academies of Racine.

Tell me about the most rewarding experience you’ve had a Unified so far?

The partnerships that we have with community organizations, community business partners and how that continues to build and help us reach our goals around student achievement, in addition to our focus on mental health awareness and mental health services we’re providing to families and students.

Are there any misconceptions you’ve heard in the community about Unified that you’d like to set straight?

The biggest misconception is that students of poverty have barriers to achievement. I think we have shown that that’s not the case. We are taking kids from where they are and building those relationships so we get to know them a little better and begin to build from that relationship. We have several schools where that is really working well, where the staff is committed to doing that on a daily basis and we see the growth in student achievement in those schools that happen to be our highest-poverty schools.