Q&A: Unified superintendent reflects on accomplishments, looks to future

RACINE — Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien has been at the helm of the district since June 2018. Prior to that, he served as deputy superintendent. Gallien sat down with The Journal Times before the district’s holiday break to reflect on his accomplishments so far and to talk about his plans and hopes for the future.
What do you think are your biggest accomplishments at Unified so far?
We have had a lot to celebrate in RUSD during my tenure it’s hard to pick just one. This year alone we opened our second community school in partnership with United Way of Racine County. In June, we will watch the first graduating class of the Academies of Racine walk across the stage and accept their diplomas as they embark on either college or career.
And, we are seeing more community support than ever before with almost 200 high school students engaged in workplace learning opportunities with more than 85 employers. This is not the work of just one person. None of this would be possible without a strong team of passionate and dedicated people who I am lucky enough to call my staff.
What are the biggest challenges facing Unified at this point?
Student achievement is always a challenge and a priority for us.
What are the big goals you’re hoping the district accomplishes in the next year or the next few years?
To continue a momentum toward raising student achievement, really focusing on a few key things like numeracy, literacy, social-emotional learning and to continue to build on the momentum we have with the Academies of Racine.
Tell me about the most rewarding experience you’ve had a Unified so far?
The partnerships that we have with community organizations, community business partners and how that continues to build and help us reach our goals around student achievement, in addition to our focus on mental health awareness and mental health services we’re providing to families and students.
Are there any misconceptions you’ve heard in the community about Unified that you’d like to set straight?
The biggest misconception is that students of poverty have barriers to achievement. I think we have shown that that’s not the case. We are taking kids from where they are and building those relationships so we get to know them a little better and begin to build from that relationship. We have several schools where that is really working well, where the staff is committed to doing that on a daily basis and we see the growth in student achievement in those schools that happen to be our highest-poverty schools.
Being a public entity we are subject to a greater level of scrutiny. And rightly so. We are funded through taxpayer dollars. However, sometimes we are so focused on the negative, we don’t see the greater story. I know firsthand that our educators work each day to provide the very best education, support and mentorship for our students. Sometimes this isn’t always visible or recognized. There are so many success stories in our schools and it is due to the dedication and commitment of all our staff members.
What’s the most difficult part of your job?
The hardest part of my job is ensuring that we meet the needs of students in a diverse and always-changing community. In Racine, there’s an expectation that the school district provides the very best for its students. There are many factors that impact our children today and we strive to meet these expectations. Now more than ever, we must educate the whole child and know that we are stronger when we all work together.
What’s your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part of my job is our students and the relationships I get to build. The work we do every day, whether we’re in the classroom or not, is focused on providing our students with a quality education. Our students deserve the very best and it is my job to ensure that we prepare them for college, career and life.
What are you looking forward to this holiday season?
Rest and rejuvenation for myself.
Does your family have any special holiday traditions?
My (four) children and I get together on Christmas Eve and I spend my holiday with them before the actual Christmas Day. The (two) grandkids come too.
Are you making any New Year’s resolutions?
To continue to manage my health.