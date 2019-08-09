{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Jess Scheeler, a 2009 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, was recently hired as Racine County’s foster parent recruitment and retention specialist. Scheeler received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and had a minor in sociology with an emphasis in anthropology.

Scheeler said she is most excited about building connections within the community and with foster parents. “I want everyone to know who we are, and I want our homes to feel supported. When we all work together, everyone succeeds,” Scheeler said.

She answered a few questions about her new position for The Journal Times.

Previous work experience:

For the last 10 years, I have worked in different roles within human services. My first job out of college was with Women and Children’s Horizons, where I was a third-shift shelter advocate. Next, I worked for Professional Services Group and Community Impact Programs as a part time foster parent recruiter and trainer in Kenosha County and a part-time supervised visitation worker in Racine County. I was then promoted to a full-time foster care licensing specialist.

I left PSG/CIP for six months to stay home with my littles, after which I returned to the part time foster parent recruiter and trainer position.

At that time, Kenosha County revised their contract and that position was eliminated, moving me into Workforce Development, where I worked for PSG/CIP as a part time Workforce Investment Act Youth Employment Specialist. For the past five years, I have worked for Job Corps as an outreach, admissions and career transition specialist.

What piqued your interest in working in the foster care system?

I have always held a firm belief that if we want to see change within our community, we must be the change we want to see. I feel that the foster care system is a great way to implement change within people to help build better little humans and thus help heal the community. It truly does take a village to raise children and to help each other and I feel that foster care is at the forefront of that idea.

Do you have any priorities that you would like to work on in your new position?

My focus is to build a collaborative fully supported program with all the other programs, businesses and organizations within Racine County. This will help us spread the word about the need for foster homes within Racine County, educate the community on what the foster care program is all about and provide an outlet for our current foster homes to have a plethora of resources to help them be the best, supportive providers they can be.

I also have created a newsletter for our foster parents to help them stay connected to the agency and am working on developing one for the community to fulfill my goal of connecting everyone.

We have reported on a lot domestic abuse incidents in the past few months, in which sometimes fatal situations were reported in front of children. What kind of programs are in place to deal with that?

Racine County Human Services Department’s primary interest is in the safety of children, in and out of their family’s homes. Domestic violence when children are in the home is a safety concern for child protective service staff. Each case is assessed for services. Services could include domestic violence counseling, family therapy, grief therapy or safety support services.

Can you discuss the Bring Them Home project?

The Bring Them Home campaign was launched in 2017 with the focus of boosting the number of foster homes so that we bring Racine County children back to their community. When children are placed in out of home care, if the county they live in doesn’t have a foster home available to them, they are placed somewhere out of county. As you can imagine this causes more trauma and slows down the reunification process. At the time the campaign started, 100 local children were placed out of Racine County.

To date, only 46 children remain out of the county. Our continued goal is to bring all those children back to their community, which is why we continue to seek more foster homes.

What is something you think is a misconception when it comes to foster care?

There are several misconceptions regarding foster care. One is that all the kids entering into foster care are “troubled and difficult,” have problems that are simply too great to handle and are “damaged goods.” This simply isn’t true! Children come into foster care for a litany of reasons and each child is their own individual person that responds to their experiences differently. People are people, no matter how small, and I think that if we want healthy, happy adults, then we need to be beacons of light, shining as examples of the love and respect these kids deserve. Foster parents offer support to not only the children, they also serve as models for the children’s parents as well.

Another common misconception is that the parents of the children in care are going to cause problems for the foster parents. Again, this is not the case. Yes, the parents of the children in care know the names and contact information of the foster parents; however, biological parents are most often respectful and adhere to the process so that reunification can occur.

The last misconception is that people become foster providers to only earn money and to supplement their income. The funds that foster providers earn matches the needs of the child. Foster parents are foster parents because they care about helping children and families who need help.

What is the most difficult challenge presented in foster care today?

It is always challenging to ask families and individuals to open their homes to our children in need and in crisis. I would encourage anyone who has any curiosity or questions about becoming a foster parent to please call me at 262-638-6595 or email Jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com. I would love to talk to anyone who has the slightest interest.

Even if you can’t become a foster provider, there are many different ways that you can support the foster care program in Racine County:

  • You can like, share and tag our Facebook page, and invite your friends to do the same.
  • You can donate your gently used items to the Foster ReStore on Lathrop Ave.
  • You can host a foster provider event at your local business.
  • You can host an educational or recruitment event and I can speak to your group, organization, company, friends, etc.
  • You can have flyers or other information displayed at your place of business or meeting area.
  • You can donate money to our foster care enrichment program for foster kids to be involved in extracurricular activities such as camps, swim lessons, music, sports, etc.

