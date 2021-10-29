WIND POINT — A display that has been put up and taken down every Halloween season since the 1970s might be put away after this 31st for good.

Hollow’s Way, located at Nick Comande’s Wind Point home at 2 Maplewood Court, is in its 50th and final year, according to the owner of the locally famous yard decorations.

“It’s a nice round number to go out on. It’s a lot of work and I’m not the spring chicken I used to be,” said Comande, 62. He’s been retired from the Racine Fire Department for eight years.

He and his best friend, Tom Cramer, a fellow 1976 St. Catherine’s High School graduate, began putting up festive decor in 1971 when Comande lived on Florence Avenue. The two wanted to have fun on Halloween.

Cramer carved tombstones, skeletons and other decorations out of Styrofoam — this was before plastic Halloween decorations could be purchased at stores like Party City, Target, Walgreens, Walmart and Home Depot.

The witch hanging from a tree, named Esmeralda, is made from wire, paper, a rubber mask and her cloak is actually Comande’s now 45-year-old high school graduation gown. The decorations have always been family friendly, with no blood, guts or gore, Comande said.

Hollow’s Way is free to visit, but Comande accepts donations via a screaming tombstone at the foot of his driveway. The donations each year go toward a charity, and past ones have included the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society. This year, money will go to the American Diabetes Association.

A successful 50 years

Each year he and Cramer would set up their spooktacular stuff the night before Halloween. The display’s biggest enemy is wind, Comande said. Some of the tombstones have cracked or weathered in places. This year, Comande had parts of the layout standing as of Thursday, and plans to finish it all by noon Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cramer and Comande planned on 2011, their 40th year, being Hollow’s Way’s final year. They had T-shirts made in its honor. They scaled the display down afterwards.

But then Cramer died in 2016. Comande brought the decorations back that year to honor his friend and has been keeping it going in full force the past five years.

“I’ve heard of kids who have brought their kids and now bring their grandkids,” Comande said. “It’s become a multigenerational tradition. It was always a safe place for parents to bring their kids and see what the old-fashioned Halloween was like.”

Children and parents have taken photos with the decor throughout the years, especially focusing on the biggest tombstone. Comande recalled a wedding party that visited the array in 1987 or 1988.

“We were a novel back then,” he said. “When we were the biggest show in town, our numbers were way up. Now everyone has decorations and crowds started to go down. We’re not a novel anymore and we’re not trying to be.”

He recalled the most populated year as 1995, when he counted about 2,600 people — he tracks the numbers by counting candy before handing it out.

This year, Comande is hoping for one last big turnout. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a reduction in the number of visitors last year, and years when it rains or snows bring numbers down as well.

Since this is the last official year of Hollow’s Way, if he puts up anything next year, it’ll be “way scaled down. There won’t be no mass graveyard.”

Any last words?

“I’m just hoping to go out on the same note we came in on,” he said. “It’ll be one last hurrah and the last chance to pay your respects to the display.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.