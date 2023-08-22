RACINE — Rims rattled after numerous slam dunks Sunday during a game that is part of the Put the Guns Down Basketball Association presented by Lul Icey.

Four games occurred Sunday at the Dream Court outside the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

Sunday marked the league’s sixth week out of seven. By mid-afternoon, a couple hundred people were in attendance, and many more spectators were expected to show up.

The anti-violence basketball league is in its third year.

Isaiah "Lul Icey" Lambert, league founder, said this year has gone well and that attendance has increased compared to the prior two years.

Caron Butler, Racine native and former NBA player, attended last month.

Lambert said the league plans to return next year for its fourth season.

“Year four is on the way,” Lambert said.

