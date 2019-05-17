Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society is seeking donations to help pay for parvovirus treatment for two golden retriever-mix puppies found in terrible condition on the Target store property.

“These adorable sisters could really use your help,” WHS stated. The puppies, which are estimated to be about three months old, were recently found playing in the grass outside of a Target and brought to the WHS Racine campus by a family concerned for the pups’ safety.

Upon their veterinary assessment, the WHS team found that both puppies — who the organization have named Rose and Blanche — had live fleas, burrs in their fur and runny eyes, all of which can be treated with a bath and some medication.

“But sadly, both Rose and Blanche also tested positive for parvovirus, a terrible illness that is highly fatal if untreated,” WHS wrote. The organization’s veterinary team began treatment immediately.

“It’s a delicate, costly process: parvo treatment takes roughly seven to 14 days of intensive care, and their immune systems are still quite fragile for a while after treatment,” WHS wrote. “Although we’re hopeful, these sweet pups aren’t out of the woods yet. They’re each receiving fluids, prescription food and constant monitoring, plus highly specialized cleaning in our isolation ward.”

Meanwhile, WHS said, an extensive search for the pups’ owner has turned up empty.

The organization is asking animal lovers to consider making a donation to help offset the cost of the puppy’s care, an estimated $2,000 combined, so they can be place in loving homes. People can make a gift of any size at bit.ly/WHSGoldenGirls or by calling 414-431-6119.

